9/26 Letters: Renewable energy can fuel growth too

“Pipeline would fuel growth of NC manufacturing” (Sept. 22) presents a reasonable argument as to why North Carolina needs more energy for economic sustainability and growth.
However, the author failed to mention renewable energy, i.e., solar and wind. Utilizing these sources would also produce jobs and meet “the energy needs” of consumers. As never-ending sources of energy, they would also be kinder to the environment without the danger of gas leaks and possible consequences of obtaining the gas via fracking in the Marcellus and Utica shale basins.
Amelia Casey
Cary
Graham-Cassidy bill is ‘cruel’
Regarding “North Carolina would lose billions under new health care proposal, outside groups say” (Sept. 21): Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis have announced proudly that they will vote for the Cassidy-Graham bill, the latest attempt to repeal Obamacare, even though North Carolina would lose about $8 billion in health care benefits, with 32 million people nationwide losing benefits. The Republican high-dollar donor base is mad because Republicans have failed to repeal Obamacare. Repeal would free up money to fund tax cuts for the wealthy. Republicans have decided that Obamacare repeal, no matter how hurtful, must pass.
Tillis and Burr are not even clever enough to barter their vote. Desperate Republicans are offering to exempt Alaska from the bill and let it keep Obamacare and a higher Medicaid federal match rate if Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a “no” vote in the last repeal effort, will vote yes. All 50 state Medicaid directors, hospital and doctor organizations, Blue Cross Blue Shield and all other major insurance plans oppose this bill. There are no protections for pre-existing conditions as each state, with vastly less money, will make that decision. No hearings, no public comment and no Congressional Budget Office score of costs. No matter. America is governed by a Republican culture of deceit, lying, big money and cruelty.
Bonnie Cramer
Raleigh
Correct mistake
From “After disability check glitch, state wants its money back” (Sept. 17), about overpayment in disability checks as far back as 2006, there seems to be no indication of fraud on the part of the 60 recipients. Certainly, if state benefit workers failed to recognize the errors in the amounts of payments, recipients should not be expected to have known of the same mistakes. If the state treasurer is required by law to make an effort to recoup the overpayments, it would seem appropriate to require those who month after month failed to comply with the law in drafting the checks to be the ones held accountable for correcting their mistake.
Or perhaps those supervisors charged with overseeing that laws are carried out should have their retirements debited with payments over a period of time.
Jeane M. Joyner
Raleigh
