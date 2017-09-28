9/29 Letters: Give teachers the classroom resources they need

Regarding “Teachers and students shouldn’t have to panhandle for school supplies” (Sept. 24): I, too, was a teacher prior to retirement. I often used my own resources to supplement what I needed in the classroom to bring lessons to life. A friend gave me a statement that I had framed. It continues to stare me in the face in my 25th year of retirement.
It reads, “It will be a great day when our schools get all the money they need and the Air Force has to hold a bake sale to buy a bomber.”
Gilbert Brown
Chapel Hill
Single-payer ‘inevitable’
We are seeing a total fleecing of the public by both parties on the health care debate. Both sides favor government subsidies paying insurance companies billions while claiming to lower rates. This has the same outcome as single-payer health care. The government paying the bill but with the insurance companies in the middle getting their cut.
When will the public and media wake up and see what is the inevitable? We will have single-payer sooner or later, and in the meantime, we will spend many billions more to hide this fact. This problem did not exist before allowing insurance to practice medicine by controlling the medical practices.
Now it seems that insurance has such a hold on the political debate that their wish has come true. In fact, the reverse is true. By these very practices, they have ensured that single-payer will become law, thus cutting out the insurance world from meddling. The health care industry and insurance will be the sole reasons behind single-payer. They laid the groundwork for it to be possible. The chickens are coming home to roost, as the old saying goes.
Ron Driver
Fuquay-Varina
No to alcohol
Regarding “New at the NC State Fair this year: alcohol” (Aug. 30): October will be State Fair time. Great time of the year when family and friends can take a break from their busy lives and enjoy time together. The fair has something exciting for everyone. Rides that the young at heart can enjoy. Farmers can enjoy farm displays and progress made over the years. A tractor pull, demolition derby, stunt show, laser show, farm and garden shows and circus. Exercise walking from place to place. Great eateries. Pizza, hamburgers, hot dogs, etc. Everything for family and friends having a good time. The State Fair has been there for your enjoyment since WWII.
This year something different is happening. Alcohol will be sold. Seemingly, beer companies have gotten their foot in the door. From 5-year-olds to high school kids, older people and church groups, everyone will be exposed to those that drink. Why let this happen after many years alcohol free? I’ve got news for those responsible. In my opinion, alcohol will not bring more people to the fair; alcohol will bring less, especially those with children who want a safe, healthy environment. Please keep the state fair alcohol free.
W.B. Turner
Hillsborough
