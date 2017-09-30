10/1 Letters: Basketball didn’t change, scandals go way back

“Shady deals for top players” (Sept. 27) started with the sentence, “Make no mistake, college basketball changed forever Tuesday.” What happened? Did all the college basketball arenas blow up across the country on Tuesday? Did the NCAA cancel the men’s and women’s spring NCAA basketball tournaments known as March Madness? Did all college alums across the country suddenly lose interest in college basketball? No, no and no. Then what happened?
Just another scandal involving young basketball players, coaches, agents and shoe companies. Any internet search of “college basketball scandals” will supply a long list of scandals dating back to at least the 1950s. College basketball did not change forever on Tuesday. College basketball just added another chapter to a book that could be titled “College Basketball Scandals Through The Ages.”
Mark Badders
Apex
Carr’s actions ‘overshadowed’
Regarding “Julian Carr did wrong, but also a good deal right” (Sept. 27) about the “fuller picture” of Julian Carr: Every human being is complex with few, if any, being all good or all bad.
However, 48 years after the fact, Carr whipping a “negro wench” is the memory that he chose to recall, and honor, at the dedication of Silent Sam. This speaks to his continued supremacist ideology and, in my opinion, greatly overshadows any historic value of positive actions he may have taken later in life.
Paul T. Caldwell
Durham
Defending Folt
We feel compelled to comment on “More souring on Sam, but where is Folt?” (Sept. 1) and to correct the record with facts that apply to the issue of “Silent Sam.” The characterization and attack on UNC Chancellor Carol Folt’s leadership is without merit. The so-called “clear authorization” from the governor was based on one section of a law that our legal teams strongly believe does not apply here. We concur. The narrative created obscures the fact that our chancellor does not have the authority to take any action regarding the statue and that no one has the authority to break the law.
The attack also shows a clear lack of knowledge about the university’s actual governance structure and a disdain for past written communications from UNC-Chapel Hill and the university system regarding the laws that we must, and will, obey. Just as our past leaders have, our chancellor will continue to lead decisively and thoughtfully and to function under the clearly defined authority now in place. Her record on civil rights and civil discourse is exemplary. We fully support Chancellor Folt and her handling of this complex situation as we all seek a lawful and peaceful solution to this issue.
Haywood Cochrane, Chair, Chuck Duckett, Vice Chair & Bill Keyes, Secretary, UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees
