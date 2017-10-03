10/4 Letters: Time for Sens. Burr and Tillis to stand up on health care

Regarding “John McCain announces opposition to GOP health care bill, likely dooming it” (Sept. 22): I am very thankful to Sen. McCain for standing on principle, for insisting that something as important as health care that impacts all Americans should be carefully and openly deliberated.
I am very disappointed that North Carolina’s senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, appear to be more concerned about party than country. Hopefully they will step back from political “promises” and commit to being part of an effort to craft a new health care plan that is an actual improvement on the current health care system.
Jerod Kratzer
Cary
Legislature ‘power grab’
“Proposal to overhaul maps shifts urban-rural equation” (Sept. 29) shows yet another maneuver of our State Legislature to control North Carolina’s judicial branch of government. We have already seen progress by their successful legislation to make judicial elections partisan enacted earlier this year. Rep. Justin Burr defends his re-drawing of all maps as a solution to population disparities in one county, Mecklenburg, which he claims disenfranchises voters.
However, this legislature has been shamefully and unapologetically disenfranchising voters in 28 legislative districts that have been ruled unconstitutional by our Supreme Court since 2011. While tweaks to correct some disparities may be necessary, the entire overhaul of our judicial system is just another blatant gerrymandering power-grab scheme. These maps are an attempt to stack the courts in their favor because they have been unhappy that courts have ruled against them in recent years. Mind you, the court decisions have largely been based on upholding the Voting Rights Act. The judicial community has spoken out against this proposed legislation, and for good reason. They want our judicial system to remain nonpartisan, and to force them otherwise will lead to major inefficiencies for the citizens the judicial system serves.
Cheryl Tung
Raleigh
‘Who is in charge?’
When I watch our evolving response to the crisis in Puerto Rico, and I hear the way their systems have failed – no electricity, no computers, no ability for pharmacies to access prescriptions and therefore fill prescriptions already on record – there doesn’t seem to be any what I would call “higher level” thinking about the kinds of problems we would encounter in a catastrophe.
This makes me worry about what might happen if something of the magnitude of Maria were to hit somewhere here. Is it all right that it has taken 11 days for things to start to happen in Puerto Rico? That seems to me an unacceptably long time. Who is in charge?
Ellen Powers
Raleigh
