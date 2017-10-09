10/10 Letters: UNC fundraiser would just ‘line attorneys’ pockets’

Regarding “New UNC fundraising drive aims high: $4.25B” (Oct. 7): Why in the world would anyone want to contribute to UNC when its administration has spent and continues to needlessly spend tens of millions of dollars on attorney fees defending the school in the fake classroom scandal? From all legitimate investigations, the university is clearly at fault. Instead of wasting more money, it should negotiate a quick settlement and move on.
As long as this case continues, UNC fundraising contributions will not be going to support student scholarships, but instead to line the pockets of attorneys, some of whom are already enriched by the universities’ stubborn refusal to settle.
Ed Block
Chapel Hill
Public schools ‘starved’
At least one of our three children has been attending the Wake County Public School System for the last 14 years. During that time, we have witnessed the effects of various strategies to starve public education in North Carolina. The state of students’ textbooks, one of the most basic tools of education, provides one small example.
Here is how my 10th grade son came to possess his textbooks this fall: a history textbook in good condition was personally handed down from a 12th grade friend – a bit of good luck since the books available to borrow from the school are falling apart. Other course textbooks had to be purchased by parents, but one teacher uses 10-year-old editions in an (appreciated) effort to keep costs down. Finally, by chance my son found a copy of a usable math textbook, abandoned from a previous year, in the back of a storage closet.
How has it come to this? Wake County can afford to do better, to mitigate the starvation inflicted by enemies of public education in the General Assembly. Sadly, it has largely chosen not to. Raleigh is thriving, but this prosperity is not being shared with our public schools.
Karey Harwood
Raleigh
‘Take steps’ on guns
Regarding “Politicians renew call for gun reform after Vegas shooting” (Oct. 2): The shooting had barely stopped in Las Vegas and the Democrats were talking about gun control. Rather than just talking about it I would like to see them step up and propose something (a bill) that they think would prevent things like this in the future. None of them would be willing to do this for three reasons.
First, they realize it would be political suicide. Many of their constituents would not back them. Second, they realize deep down that no law would prevent a lunatic from doing this again. And third and most important to them, they prefer to just complain that “the Republicans won’t do anything.” Certainly there are some sensible steps that could be taken, like banning bump stocks (which were allowed by the Obama administration) which Republicans have already proposed.
Vincent M.DiSandro, Sr.
Hillsborough
