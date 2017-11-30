12/1 Letters: Duke should clean up coal ash ‘boondoggle’ itself

Regarding “Duke Energy rate increase focused on coal ash cleanup cost” (Nov. 26): For three decades Duke Energy has been aware of pollution problems with its coal ash storage ponds and has repeatedly avoided addressing these problems. Its insurance companies have refused to pay claims for the failure of the coal ash ponds, citing property damage was “caused intentionally, by or at Duke’s direction.”
Now Duke is requesting unprecedented rate hikes so that we customers will pay to clean up the mess.
Duke Energy should bear the cost to repair the ash pond boondoggle, the stockholders who received profits from decades of management’s shortsighted decision-making should suffer loss of value, and the management should then pay the price when the board of directors fires them.
Let’s see if this happens.
Paul Austin
Davis
Keep net neutrality
Regarding “Net neutrality rules targeted for repeal by FCC chairman” (Nov. 21): The Federal Communications Commission is preparing a full repeal of net neutrality rules, rules that require broadband providers to give consumers equal access to all content on the internet, putting more power in the hands of those companies to dictate people’s online experiences. The proposal will be presented in a December meeting of FCC commissioners.
This decision directly affects the freedom of access to information that U.S. residents have enjoyed for so long. A free and open internet is essential for a just, educated and generally well-informed society. I urge everyone to confront and stop the attempts to weaken net neutrality protections and entrench internet and television monopolies. If the FCC ruling is allowed to stand, a few cable providers will get rich, new internet ventures will move to other parts of the world, and content will shift to places and languages that leave Americans out. Take a stand against the FCC’s proposal to repeal net neutrality rules this December.
Alana Farris
Raleigh
DEQ ‘integrity’ intact
Regarding “Scientist tapped by Trump quits NC agency” (Nov. 30): As a young professional formerly employed by the N.C. Division of Air Quality, I would like to personally refute Don van der Vaart’s statement in his resignation letter that the “state has traditionally found it difficult to recruit young people without the added specter of politicization of science and law.”
Past, present and future career state employees of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality concentrate on the primary mission of the organization – to protect human health and the environment – no matter the degree of “politicization of science and law.” The only thing the department could be accused of “stifling” is pay, not the opinions, scientific integrity nor professional growth of its dedicated scientists.
Corey Mocka
Durham
