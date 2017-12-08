12/9 Letters: State decisions leave poor ‘down and out’ when it comes to legal aid

Regarding “Center for Civil Rights lawyers have been fired ahead of schedule” (Dec. 2): The phrase defining people as “down and out” is a good title for what is going on in North Carolina. These people who were already down because they could not afford attorneys to argue their cases have been pushed out of the justice system because members of the General Assembly, many of them attorneys, have cut funding for the Public Defender’s Office.
Then the UNC System Board of Governors, some of them attorneys, has forced the closure of the UNC Center for Civil Rights, pushing more of those who are “down” out. I keep waiting for the attorneys involved in these decisions to volunteer their legal services to those whom they have forced out of the justice system.
Mary Jane Marshbanks
Buies Creek
Let democracy work
Regarding “Trump’s FBI hissy fit harms - him” (Dec. 6): It is demoralizing to see the organized right-wing campaign to attack the Mueller investigation of the widespread Russian intrusions in our elections. This recently initiated investigation is digging into all the connections that the Russian government has had in influencing our elections. Now the reactionary Republican response continues to attack our nation and its governmental institutions – the FBI, CIA, etc., while arguing the investigation should be shut down.
None of these organizations and individuals were critical of the huge government costs when multiple investigations found nothing under the previous administration. What are they afraid of us finding out? It is beyond bizarre that this organized political drumbeat is willing to undercut our democracy to protect the Russian government and potentially treasonous actions by Americans in this last election. The Mueller investigation and our legal process must be supported. No person is above the law. The Russians will not stop to undermine us and other democracies willingly. We must let our government institutions complete their investigations to preserve our democracy.
Larry Reed
Durham
Use diplomacy
“Are we headed for a new war?” (Dec. 1) by Nicholas Kristof is one of the best analyses of the pending conflict with North Korea. It is estimated that in the first day over a million people would perish, mostly in Korea. China will probably be drawn into this war with devastating destruction of Chinese and American cities. Too horrible to contemplate.
There is no military solution to this conflict with North Korea. As Kristof wrote, “The last best hope for the Korean Peninsula is some kind of negotiated deal in which Kim freezes his nuclear programs.” Isn’t the negotiated agreement with Iran a much better outcome than the present situation with North Korea?
Kurt Becker
Durham
