Voices intensify over GOP tax plan

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C) and fellow Senate GOP leaders are joined by Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon (L) and representatives from small business interest organizations to rally for their tax reform legislation in the Mansfield Room at the U.S. Capitol November 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. Republicans in the Senate hope to pass their tax cut legislation this week and work with the House of Representatives to get a bill to President Donald Trump before Christmas. Chip Somodevilla Getty Images