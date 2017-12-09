12/10 Letters: Clean energy can drive business too

Congress’ nostalgia for fossil fuels as shown in “Tax measure aims to boost fossil fuels” (Dec. 4) blinds them to business realities. What has actually made the American energy sector great in recent years? Look at how ingenuity and innovation kept the lights on for Ocracoke Island this summer during a fluke power outage. A pilot solar array aided by a battery and distributed by a microgrid provided electricity during peak tourism season, even when the utility’s backup diesel generator failed.
What has grown the energy industry in North Carolina by 34 percent since 2015, accounting for over 34,000 full-time jobs? Innovations in solar technology and in how projects are financed, coupled with forward-thinking public policy. Nationally, wind energy employs double the number of people that coal mining does. Renewable energy employs 800,000 people nationally, without the nasty side effects of air pollution, increased asthma, ecosystem degradation from mountaintop removal mining and exacerbating climate change. America’s economic rivals (China) and our allies (like the EU) are investing in a modern energy sector. Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress and its fossil fuel donors are locking America into buggy whips. America deserves a smarter energy policy that takes us into the future.
Regarding “Tribes: Trump’s monument order disrespects native people” (Dec. 5): The president recognizes the whole of Jerusalem as the ancient right of the Jews. What about the “ancient right” of Hopi, Zuni and Navajo Native American tribes to Escalante, Bears Ears and other sites sacred to them ? What duplicity.
Regarding “Shoppers find more than bargains“ (Nov. 25): I was blown away to learn of the festivities being conducted on Black Friday at a mall located in northern Virginia and other locations to lure customers into their stores. Do we really need our shopping centers and malls filled with face painters, balloon artists, bartenders, masseurs and the like? Although an understandable response to reports of low traffic, it turns the holiday season into carnival-like mayhem versus the traditional festive season completed by colorful lights, ornate trees and maybe carolers.
What’s more, it does not seem to attract the people who actually will purchase merchandise but rather event-goers. Perhaps the food court or restaurants might benefit, but retail stores probably will not. With more and more shopping being done online, as the article states, I think retailers are taking the wrong approach. As someone who has worked in retail, I know it can be stressful during high volume times and especially during the notorious Black Friday.
Thus, instead of trying to counteract low traffic with circus-like attractions, embrace the low traffic, participate in the move to online shopping and give staff the day off to spend with their families.
