12/12 Letters: America is ‘the world’s wealthiest plutocracy’

Regarding “N.C. senators vote to ignore the poor, serve the rich” (Dec. 8): As long as we have a Congress dominated by millionaires who nonetheless depend on wealthy individuals and large multinational corporations for campaign funds and who are frequently visited by corporate lobbyists asking for favors, their votes will continue to serve the rich and shortchange the poor. Our North Carolina senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, and their voting record accurately represent the true nature of our Congress.
Recent tax reform proposals by Congress will only enhance America’s status as the world’s wealthiest plutocracy. Abolishing the federal estate tax will only accelerate the creation of wealthy family dynasties that will have the ability and opportunity to control American politics for generations to come. The poor may be thrown some scraps by Congress, but our super-wealthy families and corporations will continue to get the steak.
John F. Bridgers
Fuquay-Varina
Don’t ‘impact others’
Regarding “Growing numbers cite religious reasons to avoid childhood shots” (Dec. 10): Perhaps those people who do not vaccinate their children for fear of autism need to read the many studies that have proved that vaccinations do not cause autism. The mercury was removed from the vaccine many years ago.
Those who do not vaccinate their children selfishly put others at risk. It is their right to make this choice. It is not their right to to affect others. Maybe they need to homeschool their children and not enroll them in child care where many children are too young to receive the mandated vaccines.
Dani Feierstein
Cary
GOP power
“Judges weigh in: Election verses selection” (Dec. 5) discusses the Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly’s desire to change the way judges are chosen and to also change the N.C. Constitution to assure their desired method for perpetuity. These are obviously bad proposals, but they are also part of a broad hidden agenda.
In her new book, “Democracy in Chains,” Nancy MacLean lists control of the judiciary through voter suppression, gerrymandering and other tactics as an essential element in wrestling governing power from the broad populace and concentrating it in the hands of the few who view preservation and enhancement of their wealth as almost the prime function of government.
This stealthy transfer of power started in the 1950s and has been quite successful. Current success: the wealth-favorable provisions of the GOP tax legislation and the proposed elimination of net neutrality despite its vast popular support. With increased and more thoughtful political involvement, we can still recapture our lost power, but the threat is substantial, for with just a few more victories, like partisan judges, we will find ourselves completely controlled by a wealthy few.
Thomas McKee
Cary
