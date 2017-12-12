12/13 Letters: ‘Coal is dying,’ even without the Clean Power Plan

“EPA to hold more hearings on planned Clean Power Plan repeal” (Dec. 6) highlights the need to continue the conversation on how to address climate change. The hearings in Charleston, W.Va., were contentious, as coal miners don’t want to lose the only source of income available to them, which is the case for a lot of towns in Appalachia.
We have come to the point where we have to accept the reality that coal is dying, with or without the Clean Power Plan. The CPP has never been implemented, yet there are less than 65,000 coal jobs left in the United States. Compare that to the 228,000 jobs added to the economy in November alone. Climate change is already costing the U.S. hundreds of billions of dollars a year from stronger storms, bigger floods and massive wildfires. These costs need to be addressed now, either through the Clean Power Plan or with a fee on carbon-based fuels that goes back to households. This type of plan has bipartisan support, both in Congress and across the country, so let’s put money back in the pockets of Americans and mitigate the damage we are seeing from climate change every day.
Donald Addu
Durham
Comment proves nothing
Regarding “Moore’s wife: ‘One of our attorneys is a Jew’ ” (Dec. 12): The comment by candidate Roy Moore’s wife revealing that one of their attorneys was Jewish, an attempt to demonstrate that Roy Moore was not anti-Semitic, was about as relevant as saying because I drink pineapple juice from Hawaii, I was never prejudiced against a native-born Hawaiian in the White House.
Gerg Bruhn
Raleigh
Draining the swamp?
You know, it just hit me this morning. President Trump’s campaign promise to drain the swamp is actually happening slowly but surely. With all the useless efforts by the Democrats to prove Russian collusion, they have found nothing on Trump.
Look at what has occurred so far under president Trump: Unemployment at record low. The stock market at record highs. Jobs being created by the thousands. Tax reform. Much of the scum in Congress resigning, with more to come. The travel ban coming into place.
President Trump is delivering on campaign promises, which is why he got elected. The Democrats haven’t figured it out yet. Trump is not a politician. He wants to get things done, and it is happening slowly but surely.
Hylton Lawrence
Dunn
‘Misuse’ of religion
Regarding “Growing numbers cite religious reasons to avoid childhood shots” (Dec. 10): I am saddened by the growing number of parents using religion to avoid childhood shots. In addition to putting other people, primarily children, at risk for contracting deadly viruses – a scientific fact – these adults’ cynicism also unwittingly undermines the founding right to religious freedom.
Among religion’s principal purposes is to make it possible for people to find a way to tolerate each other and live in relative harmony. Misusing religion as an excuse to deny facts harms a pluralistic society.
Adrienne Lallo
Pittsboro
