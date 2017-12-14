12/15 letters: Clean energy ‘supports broader U.S. priorities’

As echoed in “Officials dedicate 2 large solar electric generating plants” (Dec. 11), corporations are turning to alternative sources of energy at an unprecedented speed. Elected officials and business giants alike have begun to see the advantages of solar energy and how it supports broader U.S. priorities, including job creation, national security, economic stimulation and climate change mitigation. There is still work to be done to lower the costs of deploying solar energy in communities, but the fact that corporations and elected bodies are having these conversations and witnessing the positive results in states pioneering clean energy is a beacon of hope.
Investing in alternative energy is a realistic discussion among boards and corporate leadership, particularly as conversations move toward the proposal of a carbon fee system, incentivizing both corporations and households toward non-carbon energy sources, a proposal with bipartisan support. And the more support we see develop nationwide and across party lines for this solution, the more advised corporations would be to begin adopting alternative energy approaches now.
Moira Gill
Raleigh
Help pregnant addicts
I would like to offer my wholehearted support for the position advocated by “Pregnant addicts need help, not jail” (Nov. 26). In my professional career as a neonatologist, I cared for over 900 infants with neonatal abstinence syndrome. It is important to emphasize that we should avoid stigmatizing terminology that is not based in science; these infants are not “born addicted” but rather are born with a transient and very treatable passive dependence on opioids.
In my ongoing and larger role as an advocate for women with substance use disorders, I have seen that the most effective strategy to deal with substance use during pregnancy is to offer medication-assisted treatment followed by family unification with appropriate resource support. Unfortunately, it appears as if many have chosen the path of anger directed at these pregnant women; such anger has led to counterproductive persecution and prosecution in almost every state in this country. To counter these judicial and legislative hostilities, I have signed many amicus briefs in support of women charged with “crimes” related to drug use during pregnancy.
In 1998, when I served as the expert witness for such a woman in Florida charged with “delivery of drugs to a minor,” I was initially disheartened by her conviction. I was gladdened, however, by her eventual victory in 1992 when the Florida State Supreme Court wisely overturned her conviction, writing, “The Court declines the State’s invitation to walk down a path the law, public policy, reason and common sense forbid it to tread.” I hope that the North Carolina legislators will also not take the path of prosecution and will reject Senate Bill 297.
Stephen R. Kandall, MD
Raleigh
