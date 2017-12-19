12/20 Letters: Raleigh growth must be ‘intelligent and responsible’

In “Routine task for Raleigh council appears to signal power shift” (Dec. 7), I believe that the statement of the intent of City Council members’ (Stephenson, Crowder, Cox and Mendell) plan for “slower growth” is misleading.
My clear understanding is that they all support and promote intelligent and responsible growth that addresses the needs of the city’s infrastructure (traffic, storm water, etc.), sustainability of the environment, citizens’ need for affordable housing, preservation of established neighborhoods, etc., before irresponsibly and excessively engaging in a bulldozing and building frenzy that is currently occurring all over the city.
If it takes a little more time on the front end to address these needs, it will save time, money and aggravation on the other end when it will be too late.
Teresa T. Snyder
Raleigh
Moore’s case ‘unusual’
Regarding “In Alabama, a warning for 2018” (Dec. 15): There is some cause for optimism out of Alabama, but it is limited. The GOP candidate, Roy Moore, lost because of one utterly unique, two extraordinary and two merely unusual factors in the face of two examples of sobering “business as usual” behavior.
Unique: Virtual condemnation of Moore by Alabama’s senior senator, Richard Shelby, a fellow Republican.
Extraordinary: Credible evidence of sexual predation in Moore’s past; Moore’s stated positions and opinions that reflect an intolerant, bigoted, racist, misogynistic and theocratic world view that is both seriously antiquated in modern America and contrary to our 230-year-old Constitution – no mean feat.
Unusual: Alabama’s higher than average proportion of African-Americans; their higher participation rate compared to previous elections.
Business as usual: The strong majority (70 percent) of white voters who wanted a buffoonish Bible-thumping throwback as Alabama’s contribution to America’s legislative and administrative course for the next generation ; the still-low turnout among Alabama’s heavily Democratic black voters, seriously lagging behind that of the mainly Republican white voters, 29 percent to 42 percent.
Moore wouldn’t have had to be much less unpalatable or more circumspect to have won. Don’t expect to see this result repeated often where the GOP fields less recidivist candidates who still toe the GOP’s reactionary and big-donors lines.
Howard L. Ritter Jr.
Fuquay–Varina
Indivisible?
Despite the divisiveness of identity politics and tribalism, we must believe there are still honorable people in government who can put aside personal bias and make decisions based on proven fact regardless of personal prejudice.
Without trust, our country is in great peril. If the social and political climate does not soon change, those people will be less and less likely to step forward and assume positions of governance. How sad. What has happened to the credo, “One nation indivisible”?
Charles R. Merwarth, M.D.
Pittsboro
