12/21 Letters: CDC word ban is ‘mind control’

Regarding “Experts alarmed by CDC ban on certain words” (Dec. 18): Now the Trump administration is trying dictate to the Centers for Disease Control what words and phrases to use in preparing their budget for next year. Forbidden words: “vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “diversity,” “transgender,” “fetus,” “evidence-based” and “science-based.”
This attempt at mind control and suppression of free speech is dangerous. I, for one, will not allow a despot who has no command of the English language to dictate the words I use. To wit, all the “forbidden” words are used in the paragraph below.
Although some feel that entitlement programs are government overreach, it would seem that, in light of the diversity of our nation, evidence-based data would dictate that the most vulnerable among us be supported by our health agencies. Using science-based information, those agencies can formulate protections and best-care practices which range from the fetus in the womb to the transgender teenager who is seeking acceptance from family and peers.
Nancy Swisher
Raleigh
Cat piece questioned
As a lifelong lover of all animals and whose favorite saint is St. Francis of Assisi, I must take issue with “We need laws to control the feral cat crisis” (Dec. 16). Citing all the negative stats this employee of the American Bird Conservancy could find is unfair to cats.
As a holistic pet care provider, I am strict about keeping cats indoors, as it is the safest way to keep feline pets healthy. Feral cats and those cats whose humans insist on letting them outdoors, I say they are part of the food chain and help to control not only the bird population but vermin and insects. Also, there are many fine individuals and not-for-profit groups, including AnimalKind, that assist getting ferals veterinary care, which includes vaccinations at little or no cost as well as spay and neuter procedures.
Pat Reid, CCMT
Precious Ones Pet Care
Drop fossil fuels
“Pipeline brings tough choices” (Dec. 17) highlights the tough choice North Carolina faces. Whether to build a natural gas pipeline through our state involves hard questions about energy, environmental and economic policy, all balanced against the need for jobs.
We’re seeing similar fights play out elsewhere with another fossil fuel, however: coal. Promises to bring this industry back ring hollow, as coal has declined even when unimpeded. Coal’s time as our primary fuel has passed, and the bell will also one day toll for other fossil fuels, including natural gas.
North Carolina should look to renewables for the future, as this acknowledges not only the environmental needs of our state, but also aligns with the trajectory of the energy industry toward greener solutions. This means real jobs for real people without trapping them in an industry that will suffer coal’s fate sooner rather than later. To help hasten this transition, we should also look to a carbon fee and dividend system, to put a price on the use of antiquated fossil fuels. This will encourage a move toward greener fuel sources and jobs, even as it helps ease the impact of higher fossil fuel prices.
Kevin G. Mann
Raleigh
