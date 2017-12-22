12/23 Letters: Differences ‘should be celebrated’

As people of the Jewish faith, and members of a wider Jewish community built on principles of tolerance, inclusion and social justice, we have been moved to speak out about the desecration of a Jewish family’s home in Charlotte. According to the Charlotte Observer, on Dec, 5, a swastika was found spray-painted on the garage of a South Charlotte home.
What is there to be said that does not feel painfully obvious? Anti-semitism is alive and well. This is not news to those of us who stand to suffer from its persistence. Rather, now is the time to call upon our allies – those who stand on the side of righteousness – to understand that anti-semitism does not simply exist in places far from here. To combat such intolerance toward those of different faith, race and background, the first step is acknowledgment. It is not an easy task, but awareness of the rise of hate crimes is critical.
We call on all North Carolinians to join with us in showing solidarity for our community, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. Our differences are what makes us strong and should be celebrated. They should not divide us.
Justine Orlovsky-Schnitzler and Sam Singer
Wilmington
Never miss a local story.
Tax plan ‘insulting’
Regarding “Estimate says tax bill adds $1.46T to deficit” (Dec. 15): Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr and all the former deficit hawks in the Republican House delegation want to assure us that the tax overhaul they passed is wonderful. They describe a future where a certain market magic will bring us jobs and prosperity.
But how do they do know their bill will do this? They didn’t have any substantive hearings. They didn’t solicit their constituent’s opinions. They didn’t pore over data. No experts were consulted. Promised studies never materialized. Instead, the bill was prepared in secret meetings, in capital corridors, in lobbyists’ offices. The text changed continually, even up to minutes before the vote. Who can understand a law passed like this?
The only reason to resort to undemocratic process is to deceive voters, to pull a fast one. If the tax bill is marvelous, why not let voters see what’s in it before it passes? Why rush it through in midnight sessions? Why not let economists study the bill and help spread the word? Does our congressional delegation not trust us, their constituents? How insulting. That insult will be vividly remembered next November.
Donald Holmes
Chapel Hill
Change is coming
Regarding “The Latest: States warming up net-neutrality lawsuits” (Dec. 14): I am a small business owner who relies heavily on net neutrality policies to be able to compete in the marketplace. If I want to be successful I’m going to have to inevitably pay more to my ISP.
That change will be slow and under the radar, but it’s coming. Why else would ISPs have fought so hard to overturn those protections?
Garrett Richardson
Clayton
Comments