12/28 Letters: A Happy Holidays wish to N.C. representatives

I would like to wish my representatives in Congress (Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr and Rep. David Price) and their respective families a very happy holiday and best wishes for a new year. Thank you for your service.
Even though we may not see eye to eye on most topics that come across their desks, I think we can agree that what we want most is to leave a lasting legacy for our, and the nation's, children. What will their legacy be?
This year, I am wishing for peace on Earth and good will toward mankind, and I will continue to resist until things in this nation start to change. And I will persist when they do start to change. I hope they will too. Happy Holidays.
Jennifer Myers
Chapel Hill
A ‘generous gift’
Regarding “Donors answer call to help NCSU landmark tower finally get bells” (Dec. 22): Congratulations to N.C. State on receiving a generous gift from Bill and Frances Henry of Gastonia which will allow “real” bells to be heard from the iconic Bell Tower after 70 years. In 1948, the first set of chimes were dedicated, followed by the second set in 1986. The second set was donated by Lloyd, Lee and Gene Bostian, the three sons of Chancellor Carey and Neita (Corriher) Bostian and a dedicatory ceremony was held in 1986 at the Bell Tower.
As a nephew of Uncle Carey and Aunt Neita, I, along with other members of our family, were privileged to attend the event. While I do not claim to speak for Lloyd and Gene (Lee is deceased), I am certain that they are pleased that the Bell Tower will finally have real bells to be sounded as well as happy their gift provided beautiful music for the past 30 years. May the new bells be played often to celebrate outstanding N.C. State athletic and academic successes.
Phil Kirk
Raleigh
Keep friends
Regarding “Trump threatens to cut aid to opponents in UN vote over Jerusalem” (Dec. 20): For a very long time U.S. foreign policy focused on having friends. Now it seems that we are not interested in “friends.” We simply want “compliant followers” who will quietly back all our actions, a policy based on fear rather than friendship. However, our friends aren’t responding well to the new policy as evidenced by the recent 128-9 vote in the U.N.
Our relationship with western Europe is especially troubling to me. Two of my military years were spent in Germany. My wife and I have frequently visited western Europe and always felt welcome. However, last year when we were in France, the situation seemed to be changing. This trip we weren’t interested in talking with French people who might ask us to discuss the deteriorating political situation in the U.S. France has had problems with far-right parties, but it was never expected that it would be a problem in the U.S.
The Western Europeans are our friends. We should treat them as friends.
Marvin Maddox
Cary
