2/28 Letters: Partisan divide continues to deepen among NC voters

Regarding “In NC, Russians won’t find much democracy left to disrupt” (Feb 25): Ned Barnett itemizes the ways are Republican lawmakers have “upended democracy, discouraged voting and exploited social divisions.” He also notes that possible legislative candidates will have a hard time figuring out where they could run and voters will have a hard time knowing what candidates they can vote for.
But for me they have provided a silver lining to this voting cloud. As a lifelong registered Democrat, I have taken pride in never voting a straight ticket, and in the past I have voted for many a Republican. Those days are over. From now on I will be entering the voting booth and simply looking for the Ds beside candidates names.
Ronald W. Corter
Zebulon
Not ‘integrity’ issue
Never miss a local story.
I agree with “Rob Porter should’ve been fired long ago for abuses” in that White House staff secretary Rob Porter should have been fired long before he quit, but let’s be clear – he wasn’t fired because he beat his wives. He resigned because that abuse kept him from getting the security clearance he was supposed to have in order to do his job. He couldn’t get the security clearance because his behavior left him open to potential blackmail. Ultimately, he had to leave his position because the public found out what John Kelly and others had known all along.
This White House doesn’t care one bit about integrity, and this is just one more example. I appreciate the author’s defense of the Republican Party’s treatment of women, but I laughed at the statement she quoted from Elise Yost – a fellow college Republican: “We should always call out sexual assault ... regardless of who does it...”
Really? What about the Republican Party’s leader, the President of the United States, who is credibly accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women and was caught bragging about it out loud – before he got elected?
Patricia Currie Blume
Pinehurst
Take action
Regarding “Suspect gave off signs of dangerous tendencies” (Feb. 16): The post-event analysis will soon be started in Florida, but it is already clear that plenty of available pieces of information indicated to various organizations that Nikolas Cruz was a walking stick of dynamite . Yet none had enough basis to take necessary action to head off a catastrophe.
This lack of a system of recognition and action is not unique to one school system. Here are just a few of the questions raised: What information should or can’t be shared between city police, state police, sheriffs, school administrations and the FBI? Are sufficient responsibilities and elements in place for following through on possible threats? What laws govern what can be shared, are they a help or hindrance, should they be modified or upgraded?
In January of 2017 when the issue of policing and school resource officers came up in Wake County and exposed major deficiencies, I sent an email to the county schools superintendent highlighting the need for a comprehensive security review and recommendations for the Wake County Public School System. There was no response. Still today, the responsibilities are fragmented and unclear and various police agencies are reluctant partners. Our children are at risk.
As a semi-retired management consultant, I strongly recommend a joint review of all aspects of security in our school system, with a goal of minimizing the risks to our children and teachers.
Thomas Shute
Raleigh
HB2 ‘hypocrisy’
I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry when I read “Challenge is personal to Bishop opponent” (Feb. 26) about Beth Monaghan running against Dan Bishop in our upcoming state Senate race.
Bishop was one of the sponsors of HB2. Later in the article Bishop and other defenders of HB2 said the law was designed to protect people. A legislature decision to protect people – from what and from whom? How many have been harmed by such bigotry?
Yet, state and federal legislatures turn a blind eye to the number of people who have been shot by deranged people given access to guns? what hyprocrisy.
Phyllis Siegel
Cary
Comments