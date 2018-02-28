3/1 Letters: CPAC meeting shows the Republican party hasn’t changed on harassment

Regarding “Rob Porter should’ve been fired long ago for abuses” (Feb. 27): College Republican Anna Scott Marsh wrote some lovely apologetics for the Republican Party, a party I supported from childhood through Bush I. That party died after a long battle with ethonocentrism, authoritarianism and misogyny, as could be seen when conservative Mona Charen was booed at CPAC and required a security escort for her safety after criticizing the party’s willingness to accept sexual harassment, adultery and even pedophilia in the pursuit of power and white male supremacy.
At the same event, anti-American, pro-Putin French neo-fascist Marion Le Pen received warm applause. The only thing missing was one of Mussolini’s grandkids.
That is the GOP of today, and it’s great leaders past are spinning in their graves.
Never miss a local story.
Ron Garrett
Morrisville
‘Leaders lead’
Regarding “Jackson apologizes for Nazi/Trump comparison” (Feb. 27): Why would there be an “organized conservative resistance”? President Trump is doing what needs to be done. We had eight years of all form and little action and we now have a president that is all action and doesn’t fit the “perceived” form and over half the population is overcome with their emotions.
Leaders lead and as a result don’t always do what people like.
Monty Parker
Raleigh
Improving school health
When I read “In NC, school nurses are worth the investment” (Feb. 10), I immediately began writing a response. As the president of the North Carolina Parent Teacher Association and an educator, I know that we have too few nurses per students. Many schools are left with a nurse one day a week or less and with teachers and administrators needing to respond to health emergencies and manage the daily needs of our children’s many chronic health needs.
Each school nurse serves an average of 1,112 students, serving far more students than the federally recommended ratio of one nurse per 750 students. As so often happens, the Valentine’s Day school shooting in Florida changed everything. We do need more school nurses, and it is a worthwhile investment. But we also need more school counselors, school psychologists, and school social workers. We have one school counselor for every 375 students; this is 50 percent more than the recommended ratio of one counselor for every 250 students.
The nationally recommended ratio for school psychologists is one for every 700 students. Currently, the North Carolina ratio is one for every 2,100 students – each one is serving three times as many students as is recommended for comprehensive services. There are also far too few school social workers serving far too many students: the state average is one school social worker for every 1,719 students, nearly five times the national recommendation of one for every 250 students.
When there are not enough nurses, counselors, psychologists, and social workers in our schools, teachers and principals inevitably fill those roles to the best of their abilities. They are not professionals in these areas, and time spent providing these ancillary services is time not spent teaching our children . Without enough nurses, counselors, psychologists, and social workers in our schools, there are simply not enough professionals keeping our students healthy and safe.
As we discuss class sizes and school safety, let’s discuss the role of these professions in allowing educators to teach, students to learn and schools to be safe. As we discuss what successful schools, strong families, and healthy communities look like, let’s discuss fully funding and staffing these important jobs in our schools. Our children deserve it.
Virginia Jicha
President, North Carolina PTA
Children ‘deserve better’
Today I had a third grader say he would die to defend me from a shooter. Although I had been careful not to say anything about guns, he saw right through the drill we had in class.
After the drill he leaned in close and said, “I am glad I am by you because I would protect you from a shooter.”
Our children deserve better than this.
Leah C. Perry
Raleigh
Comments