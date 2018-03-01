3/2 Letters: Trump’s harvest box plan is ‘bad business’

Regarding “Trump administration’s food box plan raises questions for some” (Feb. 17): I want our representatives to know how much I am opposed to the proposed harvest boxes being suggested by the USDA. I will leave it to others to make the case that such boxes create poorer nutrition. I will leave it to others to share how this proposal is quite literally a throwback to when the USDA would distribute surplus food. I will leave it to others to argue that this program creates a group of people who are dependent on what is doled out to them, instead of learning through life experience how to make wise food choices.
Instead, I want to focus on how this choice is bad business. Under the current system an individual receives funds for food into an EBT account. That money is used to purchase food at the local grocery or super store. That money is also used to pay rent, utilities, salaries and overhead. The economic gain therefore is magnified. Not only do those who use the SNAP program benefit, the entire community benefits.
Please make sure that more mature heads prevail in this matter. Support the many facets of local community that directly and indirectly thrive due to the existence of SNAP.
Michael Stein
Chapel Hill
‘Proud’ of Wake
Regarding “Wake won’t punish students for peaceful gun protests” (Feb. 28): As a recent graduate from a WCPSS high school, I am proud to see not only the allowance, but also the support of students to demonstrate their displeasure with the issue of school gun violence. Too often students’ ideas and opinions are stifled rather than encouraged, but WCPSS is showing its students that their voices and actions hold importance and will be protected.
Teenagers have a reputation for being self-absorbed, but these students are proving those stereotypes wrong by showing solidarity for fellow high schoolers hundreds of miles away whom they have never met. Students in Wake County recognize they are not exempt from the threat of gun violence in schools. They also realize that the current situation with gun violence in America is not the way that it has to be; no other developed country has as prevalent a problem with gun violence.
I am proud to come from a community that recognizes the problem, but I am even prouder to be a part of a community that won’t accept this pattern of gun violence in schools as a new normal.
Sarah Welsch
Cary
Offshore wind, not drilling
“Why NC should embrace offshore energy exploration” (Feb. 28) encouraged North Carolinians to embrace offshore oil exploration citing creation of new jobs and downplaying environmental impact.
While new jobs and investment in eastern North Carolina both sound great, it is important to note that offshore oil and gas exploration and drilling puts our vital coastal resources at risk, including our fisheries . Oil spills have the potential to damage fisheries and our beautiful (and economically important) coastlines for years to come and continued fossil fuel exploration and burning will only worsen warming and sea-level rise.
Instead of offshore oil, let’s talk about offshore wind. Due to proximity to the Gulf Stream, North Carolina sits in prime position to utilize offshore wind. The world is poised to move away from an oil economy. Why invest in oil now? Instead, let’s ensure a healthy and sustainable future for our state by investing in offshore wind and renewables.
Both will bring jobs and boost economies, but only one option has a long-term future, and that option is offshore wind.
Justin Baumann
Carrboro
Gun claims questioned
Was I asleep when the NRA replaced the Supreme Court? Twice in “The Second Amendment means what it says” (Feb. 28), Edwin M. Yoder Jr. claims the NRA has ‘twisted the meaning’ and ‘reduced it to an incoherent hash’.
Perhaps Yoder was asleep when the Supreme Court ruled in District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) that Yoder’s argument is wrong. His grammar exercise of parsing the text of the amendment was argued in 2008 and rejected.
Rather than trying to reinterpret standing law, or urging the same old vague ‘sensible gun laws’, how about trying something that may work? We could start by enforcing the laws already on the books.
John MacPherson
Cary
