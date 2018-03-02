3/3 Letters: Sens. Burr and Tillis should learn from Dick’s Sporting Goods

Regarding “Dick’s will no longer sell assault-style rifles — and any guns to people under 21” (Feb. 28): Bravo to Dick’s Sporting Goods and all the other companies that have registered concern about the excess of assault rifles and the influence of the NRA in America today.
Would that our esteemed Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis would learn from the actions of these companies and take some courageous action, such as renouncing the support of the NRA and supporting the modest proposals to control guns that are currently before Congress. Arming teachers is not one of them.
Anne W. Thomas
Chapel Hill
Stop Graham statue
Regarding “NC leaders move forward with another honor for Billy Graham: US Capitol statue” (Feb. 28): There has been a call to place a statue of Billy Graham on state grounds. I strongly oppose this. Not only has his evangelical movement done much more damage than good (and it has done lots of good), his partisan and anti-Semitic comments should preclude significant state-sponsored honors.
Additionally, his son, who has inherited and embraced his father’s mantle, is a divisive and racist figure. A statue of the father would be interpreted as a de facto state endorsement of the son.
Please assiduously oppose any use of state resources to honor Billy Graham. His family and followers have enough wealth to erect their own statuary.
Tim O’Brien
Durham
Decisions questioned
Regarding the letter to the editor “Gun claims questioned” (March 2), Supreme Court decisions are not infallible and can reflect the hyper-partisanship of the country. Case in point was Dred Scott (1857) which reinforced the inhumanity of slavery and was superseded by the Civil Rights Act of 1866 and, ultimately, the 14th Amendment to the Constitution (1868).
The Roberts Supreme Court particularly has issued two flawed decisions; the ruling which severs the prefatory clause “a well regulated militia necessary for the security of the state” from the rest of the Second Amendment and Citizens United, which allows unthinkable amounts of dark money in the outcome of elections. Both decisions now negatively impact this country.
Deborah Baro
Wilson
