3/4 Letters: ‘Keep fighting the good fight,’ Sen. Burr

I would like to take an opportunity to laud, without reservation, the work of Senator Richard Burr. While I did not vote for Sen. Burr, I am consistently impressed with his evenhanded leadership in the Senate Intelligence Committee over the course of this probe into the investigation regarding Russia and its role, whatever it may have been, in the 2016 election.
I appreciate the steadfast positions he takes on the matter, party line notwithstanding. Just recently, Burr and his Democratic colleague on the committee, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, met with Speaker Paul Ryan regarding the activities of some GOP members of the House. Kudos to Burr on pushing back against the decisions of those obsequious few (or many) in the House who would seek only to bolster their defense of President Trump, even through covert and backdoor methods, at the cost of public trust in public officials.
Our institutions are faltering already – we do not need those within government to hasten their collapse. Keep fighting the good fight, Senator Burr.
Kirk Kovach
Chapel Hill
Never miss a local story.
Peaceful solutions
I appreciated the treatment of the the Second Amendment in “The Second Amendment means what it says” (Feb. 28). The meaning of “a well regulated militia” has always been clear to me.
However, Edwin M. Yoder Jr.’s linguistic and historical treatment of the Amendment is very helpful and I so hope that many readers will be persuaded to rethink its meaning and will work toward peaceful as opposed to self-indulgent solutions to our differences.
Myrtle Hepler
Raleigh
Raise Wages
The News & Observer has run some interesting labor-related articles recently. Staff shortages at NC prisons are leading to dangerous conditions for inmates and officers alike. Durham’s hospitality industry is facing shortages in qualified workers. The construction trade in the area is suffering as skilled but scared immigrants back away from jobs. NC is projected to have the second-largest shortage of nurses in the nation by 2025.
What all of those articles did not mention was wages. None pointed out that jobs might be going unfilled and industries struggling because wages are too low. Is the NC government considering raising the pay of corrections officers in order to fill those empty positions? Apparently not. In the construction article, the local homebuilders’ association assumed that “‘Americans have little interest’ in construction jobs.” True? Or are many Americans simply not prepared to work for as little pay as immigrants?
The nursing article did not note that North Carolina ranks 38th in the country for nurses’ salaries; no wonder nurses aren’t flocking to the state. Wages here, like elsewhere in the U.S., have been stagnant for years. But now that we’re finally coming back to full employment following the recession, employers are starting to feel some real pressure to raise wages – and that will increase with restrictions on legal and illegal immigration.
Maybe corporations will finally be pressed to start sharing the big profits they’ve been earning over the past few years. And maybe the public will begin to see that we can’t simultaneously cut taxes and afford to pay workers for necessary services.
Amanda Abrams
Durham
More than protest
Regarding “Wake won’t punish students for peaceful gun protests” (Feb. 28): As a student who used to be in the Wake County school system I am happy to see that they are not punishing students for peaceful protests in light of the events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The walkouts have been a pretty common pattern around the country. Students have finally realized that the schools that they are in are unsafe and want change.
For the Wake County school board chairwoman and superintendent allowing these walkouts, it is more about respecting the rights of the students and not the district taking a position on gun violence. I disagree with their stance on this issue, because if we want our students to learn they must feel comfortable sitting in their own classrooms. Furthermore, I disagree with what the Green Hope student said, “guns don’t kill people it is the people that need help.”
I agree that there should be extensive screenings for people who buy guns. However, the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School walked into a Wal-mart and in five minutes purchased an AR-15. It doesn’t seem right that it only takes someone five minutes to purchase an assault rifle.
Deena M. Shapiro
Raleigh
Comments