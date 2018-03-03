Confederate flags and monuments remain contentious in NC

‘All men are created equal’
In “We fly Confederate flags to honor our ancestors” (Feb. 25): R. Kevin Stone says “What we see in our country is a frenzied effort to transform our nation.” The transformation he references is one seeking an American ideal – that all men are created equal – stated in 1776 but which required the Civil War to begin its realization.
Confederate flags are symbols of slavery, a rebellion in support of slavery, Jim Crow, lynchings, the Edmund Pettus bridge, refusals to integrate schools following Brown v. Board of Education, the assassination of Dr. King, racial profiling, mass incarceration, re-segregation, continuing racial inequality and deliberate efforts at racial oppression designed with “almost surgical precision.”
The “transformation” is seeking the realization of us becoming the nation we have aspired to be since 1776.
James Hugenschmidt
Asheville
‘Actions have consequences’
Regarding “Experts say prosecution fell short in Durham Confederate statue case” (Feb. 23): I read with disgust this depiction of our sham of a justice system alive and well in Durham County. How could there be inadequate evidence to convict these hoodlums when there were numerous eye witnesses and videos which went viral on the internet and were also run repeatedly on local television, not to mention self-admission of guilt by Takiya Thompson? And DA Echols’ comment that “Acts of vandalism, regardless of noble intent, are still a violation of law,” although accurate, begs the question; are any acts of vandalism noble?
Make no mistake, this flagrant act of vandalism was nothing more than mob mentality in its most basic form; to wit, we don’t like something so will use physical violence and thuggery to destroy it regardless of prevailing law or the rights and preferences of other law-abiding citizens. I thought we had laws in this country to prevent the “might makes right” mentality that would willfully trample on the rights of those not strong enough to stand for themselves.
Shame on the Durham County District Attorney’s office and Judicial Court System for dropping the ball on this one. And shame on the law enforcement officers who stood passively by and watched the perpetrators commit the vandalism. Actions have consequences. The consequence of this miscarriage of justice is it sends a message to the community that it’s O.K. to break the law if you disagree with it because the end justifies the means.
Another consequence is the message that Durham County is not a safe place for law-abiding citizens, as neither law enforcement nor the judicial system can be relied on to defend public safety or public property.
L. M. G. Moore
Rolesville
Compare and contrast
I read “We fly Confederate flags to honor our ancestors” (Feb. 25) and “Confederate flags, statues are symbols of hatred” (Feb. 25). The writer of the former uses language such as “dogmatic, left-wing activists”, “fanaticism”, “cultural Marxism” and “frenzied hatred”.
He disingenuously claims that “the majority [of Confederate fighters] were not slaveholders” – technically true, but authorities agree that about half were from slave-holding households. He makes the tone-deaf claim that his ancestors “built this country and secured ... freedoms”. Seriously? Slave labor, sadly, helped build this country; slaveowners suppressed, not secured freedom.
Conversely, the writer of the latter article notes that many others see a different heritage in Confederate symbols: one in which their ancestors were “beaten and whipped to work faster.” He uses facts, quotes General Robert E. Lee in support of his argument and advocates that the Sons of Confederate Veterans might “find some empathy in their hearts.”
Two opposing views: one notes the whole truth, describes history in context and advocates compassion; another uses a bullying tone, cherry-picked data and incendiary language. I’ll take Rob Lee’s accurate history over the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ propaganda any day.
Brent A. Miller
Cary
Give context
Regarding “Silent Sam protesters have new strategy to remove statue” (Feb. 22): The drumbeats before the Civil War were not to change how slaves were treated by slave owners, but to end slavery. Therefore, the Civil War monuments should be viewed in that context. For example, if a plaque were added to the Silent Sam monument that states “This statue was erected to remember the UNC Alumni who participated in and gave their lives during the Civil War, albeit on the wrong side of history, along with 600,000 more white Northern and Southern soldiers who gave their lives to abolish slavery. Lincoln did not send the slaves back to Africa, but gave them Freedom.”
If this perspective was used while viewing any Civil War monument no matter where they are, it would represent what the Civil War was all about – ending slavery. Keeping them in place would allow us to preserve our history, because if a nation loses its history it starts to lose itself.
The eminent athlete from Auburn, Charles Barkley, has said to this effect, “I think if you asked most black people to be honest, they ain’t thought a day in their life about those stupid statues. ... We need to worry about getting our education, we need to stop killing each other, we need to try to find a way to have more economic opportunity and things like that.”
Joseph J. Moyer
Raleigh
Flags fan hatred
Regarding “We fly Confederate flags to honor our ancestors” (Feb. 25): People of German descent, in Germany and all over the world, manage to honor their ancestors, and remember who they are as a people, without resurrecting and flaunting Nazi flags and swastikas, those hateful symbols of a sad period in their history.
To many people, the Confederate battle flag is a symbol of the racism and bigotry that led to the Civil War. It belongs in museums, not flying on flagpoles where it only fans the flames of hatred.
Lloyd Moore
New Bern
