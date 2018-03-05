3/6 Letters: Wake GOP Chair forgets Trump’s harassment allegations

Regarding “Hall urged to step down after harassment allegations” (Mar. 1): Apparently Charles Hellwig, chair of the Wake County Republican Party, is suffering from a severe loss of memory. He found the reports of harassment allegations against Rep. Duane Hall “shocking and repulsive,” and said his “heart goes out to all the women Rep. Hall may have sexually harassed over the years.”
Does he not remember that the man now sitting in the White House has admitted inappropriate sexual behaviors? Does Hellwig’s heart go out to all of the women President Trump has harassed over the years? Does he also call upon Republican candidates who raised money for Trump to return “every penny or donate that lecherous, tainted money to an appropriate women’s charity”?
Perhaps someone on Hellwig’s staff should explain the meaning of “hypocrisy” to him.
Linda Naylor
Durham
Stop rate hike
Regarding “Duke Energy Carolinas rates going up; coal ash costs still unresolved” (Feb. 24): By giving Duke Energy less than half of what it asked for, I’m pleased at least that the North Carolina Utilities Commission isn’t just handing the utility whatever it wants. Don’t get me wrong. I’m not thrilled about any rate hike, but it would’ve been much worse if Duke had gotten its way.
It’s the same story every time: Duke asks for an exorbitant increase, it doesn’t get it all, but it still ends up making billions in annual profits. Maybe Duke should ask for a smaller amount to begin with, and demonstrate that it has at least some consideration of the sacrifices that people have to make to pay their bills.
Then there’s the coal ash issue: I applaud the commission for slapping Duke with a $30 million fine for how badly it has managed its facilities, but when you’re talking about hundreds of millions that citizens are still paying, it’s nowhere close to enough.
And Duke is not done draining the pockets of North Carolinians. The western half of the state (the rest of Duke’s territory) is getting hit with an increase next.
R. Lee Currie, Jr.
Former Executive Director
NCGOP
Remembering Cates
Former Raleigh City Councilor Mary Cates died last week. Her obituary listed her numerous accomplishments, but from a historic perspective, Mary was a “point-person” in the women’s movement in the last quarter of the 20th Century by her public service and electoral success. She was also a pioneer in what has dominated local politics since the 1970s-1980s, developer vs. neighborhood campaigns and was nicknamed “Queen of the neighborhoods” by friend and foe.
I served with her and was on the Raleigh Hall of Fame Board when she was inducted in 2012. But what I gratefully remember her for are the daffodils that bloom in spring along Raleigh’s streets. She persuaded the city to plant the flowers that with their yellow trumpets announce Raleigh’s beautiful Spring.
Barlow Herget
Raleigh City Council, 1989-1993
Clean up leaves
Regarding “Raleigh looks at options for collecting loose leaves” (Mar. 2): Why am I paying for irresponsible landowners to have their leaves and debris picked up by the government? As a landowner it is my responsibility to clear and bag leaves . I have done this for 30 years.
This is very simple matter; stop trying to complicate it. It is the responsibility of every landowner, not the government. Failure of the landowner to do so is clogging infrastructure, causing another expense to the taxpayer.
It should not take more than one minute to make this a policy and quit spending time debating the matter and save the county taxpayers money. For those who refuse to perform their required duty, institute a heavy fine and use the money for some real need.
Mary Lou Smith
Raleigh
‘Marketing ploy’
Regarding “Dick’s will no longer sell assault-style rifles — and any guns to people under 21” (Feb. 28): Most local gun shops sell many more guns than Dick’s and other mega sports shops. The average gun owner knows they get better service and cheaper prices at local shops. It is a good marketing ploy as this gun issue goes on but they were looking for a way to get out of the gun business and this gave them the opportunity.
The local gun shops surely appreciate the new business they are getting without advertising. A win win for everyone. It is funny how the media bought this hook line and sinker.
Ron Driver
Fuquay
