3/7 Letters: It’s time to act on gun violence

Regarding “There’s something states can do about gun violence: ‘Red-flag’ laws” (Mar.5): There is something states can and should do about gun violence. On Feb. 19 , I announced that I would propose legislation that would remove guns from people who are a real danger to others or themselves, and called on the North Carolina General Assembly to pass legislation for Gun Violence Restraining Orders (GVRO).
Similar to a Domestic Violence Restraining Order, a GVRO would allow a district court judge to order the removal of all firearms from a person who by clear and convincing evidence has exhibited threatening, erratic or dangerous behavior. Unlike a civil domestic violence protective order, the petitioner would not have to be in an intimate or familial relationship. Any person, family member, teacher, co-worker, acquaintance, or law enforcement officer who has first-hand knowledge that a person who is in possession of or has access to a firearm is behaving in a threatening manner, could petition a district court judge to issue an immediate GVRO.
If granted, by clear and convincing evidence, a judge would order law enforcement to immediately and temporarily take and secure any and all firearms from that person, with later hearings and orders to protect the due process rights of the gun owner. This gun restraining order proposal is not a solution to gun violence, but can be a step in the right direction to thwart future tragedies as it provides for people who “see something” have the power not only to “say something” but can “do something” by going to court.
Never miss a local story.
For 18 years, I was a judge and presided over hundreds of defendants in criminal court with charges of murder and gun violence. Time and time again, I heard co-workers, neighbors and victims testify “He was a time bomb. I knew this was going to happen.” The time to act with common-sense legislation is now.
Marcia Morey
NC State House District 30
Manage guns
I am a gun owner. I believe in the Second Amendment, and the power of an armed citizenry. But I am also a father, and my heart aches at the sight of white crosses memorializing dead children. Both gun owners and advocates of gun control – not always separate people – have a vested interest in developing workable solutions to gun management.
It is in everyone’s interest to pursue gun management legislation. If gun owners don’t give a little, I fear we will have to give a lot when this generation, which has grown up in the midst of mass violence, gains the power of the ballot. If gun control advocates do not change the narrative, meaningful legislation will be unlikely in the short term.
The only thing worse than incremental change is no change at all. If we do not come together on this, sadly, I fear that there are more white crosses in our children’s future.
J.D. Swinney
Durham
Keep local airport
Regarding “Don’t close Chapel Hill’s historic airport” (Mar. 3): I ran a charter flight business out of Charlotte for about eight years. On multiple occasions I flew VIPs into Horace Williams for important meetings. These were powerful, influential people whose names you would recognize.
Would they come to Chapel Hill if they had to fly into RDU? Maybe – or maybe not. Progressive communities recognize the value of local airports.
Bob Thomason
Charlotte
Kids can be leaders
I object to J. Peder Zane’s characterization of the students who are leading the movement toward school safety and gun control in “Gun control debate requires rational minds” (Feb. 28). He describes them as “frightened children ... driving national policy on a deeply divisive issue” and says students “parroted liberal talking points.”
Is he certain that these “children” are unable to think for themselves? Many of the students leading the movement are 18, old enough to vote and serve in the military. Some of the young leaders were traumatized at Columbine and Virginia Tech and have experience with gun violence. They have every right to express their views and give voice to their fear, anger, and frustration.
These young people are articulate, well informed, and organized and expressing the concern of students and parents all over the country. More power to them. If leaders act like children, then children must act like leaders.
Janet Pecci
Raleigh
Comments