3/8 Letters: Film incentives are a ‘waste of taxpayer dollars’

Regarding “Without state incentive program, lights dimming on film industry in NC” (Mar. 4): Lawmakers should not roll out the red carpet for Hollywood and beef up tax incentives to lure studios to North Carolina.
It is hard to understand why North Carolina taxpayers should care that a film shot here is up for some Oscars (it won two). Oscars won’t repay taxpayers for the “incentives” given the filmmakers. Nor would North Carolinians share in the movies’ profits. Film subsidies crowd out funding for core government services like education and public safety. Also, why should one industry receive special treatment to the detriment of others? If the film industry can be made better with a lighter tax burden, wouldn’t all industries?
These subsidies are also ineffective. A study from the Price School of Public Policy at the University of Southern California – in the heart of Hollywood – concluded that film subsidies were a waste of money. A study closer to home, conducted by the Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission on the state’s programs, found similar results. Our business climate is ranked #1 by Forbes Magazine because competition, a fairer tax code and less unnecessary government spending benefits all industries, not just the chosen few.
Spending hard-earned tax dollars to lure companies to our state goes against everything the General Assembly has done to continue to lower taxes across the board. If there were an award for “Biggest Waste of Taxpayer Dollars,” film subsidies would be among the nominees.
Anna Beavon Gravely
Interim State Director
Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina
‘Momentum’?
John Hood, chairman of the John Locke Foundation, opined that “Republicans are gaining momentum in NC” (Mar. 2) and listed three things proving this: money, maps and momentum. For North Carolinians in general, two are terrible and one is nonsense.
Money. Since when is it a good thing when elected officials work for whoever tosses them the most cash instead of working for their constituents? Money in politics is one of the basic problems we have today, many of our politicians have sold their souls for a dollar and sold their constituents down the river for dimes.
Maps. The gerrymandered maps Republicans inflicted upon North Carolinians have stolen more votes and rigged more elections than anyone, anywhere thought possible. I doubt seriously if any North Carolina voter thinks rigged elections are a good thing; apparently the courts don’t think so either and have overturned gerrymandered maps, much to the Republicans’ dismay.
Momentum. Merely saying you have momentum doesn’t make it true. I would point to the fact that this election cycle, there are no uncontested races unlike many races in the past. It is clear that the momentum and excitement are not with the Republicans this year; the just-completed Texas primaries are clear evidence of that.
Charlie Keeton
Raleigh
Prevent inmate deaths
Regarding “Inmate deaths laid to lack of medications” (Feb. 18): The many inmate deaths should cause observers to call for thorough investigations of the companies officials use for prisoner health. Why are prison officials still using these companies? In every state they are not doing the job they are highly paid to do.
I feel after more than one or more deaths in a jail or prison, these contracts should be terminated. It is causing taxpayers too much money for the service our inmates are getting. Sure there is a lack of supervision ; however, the medical care where the first intake on medical care falls with the companies contracted by taxpayers’ money should bear more responsibility. They are being paid top dollar for medical care.
These prisoners have committed crimes, but, should they be treated like animals? They are still human. What if it was your son, daughter, mother, or father? Wouldn’t you want them to be given the medical care they needed when they needed it?
Prisons should stop using and paying these contract companies for the job they are not doing. I’ve read too many news articles of their failures. Seems to me hiring doctors and nurses outright for medical care would be less expensive for taxpayers than the amounts paid out for being sued by family members.
Barbara Jackson
Cary
