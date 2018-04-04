Doing the math shows Hayes Barton Baptist Church doesn't have a parking problem

Regarding “Raleigh church to rethink parking lot plan after community meeting” (Mar. 21): Hayes Barton Baptist Church plans to tear down six homes to build a parking lot. Their neighborhood church peers each have thousands more members, less parking, and less acreage. Hayes Barton Methodist, membership 3,700, has 88 parking spaces, a ratio of 42 people per parking spot, with congregants spread over three services each Sunday. White Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4,000 members and 226 spaces, with a ratio of almost 18 members per parking spot, provides four services each Sunday.
Hayes Barton Baptist only offers one Sunday service and provides no shuttle service. Their peers keep up with demand by offering more services on Sundays and shuttling their congregation to a parking lot on Glenwood Ave. According to Hayes Barton Methodist, the shuttle service has bonded their members together. They look forward to the shuttle ride each week with the others on the bus.
Hayes Barton Baptist has an enviable eight members per parking spot ratio. In comparison to the other neighborhood churches, there is no parking problem. Hayes Barton Baptist must adapt to the needs of their congregation. My neighborhood of over 20 years is a wonderful community. Homes filled with people foster and build community, parking lots do not.
DEANNA ADAMS
RALEIGH
This letter ran in print on Mar. 28.
