The Wake County school system is looking letting students have more freedom in dress, allowing things such as tank tops, bare midriff tops, spaghetti straps and short shorts. T. Keung Hui
Letters to the Editor

Dress codes target girls more 'for good reason'

By Debbie Harmon

May 01, 2018 09:25 AM

School officials weighing gender-neutral dress code” (Apr. 27) has got to be a joke. Poor girls that feel the current code is biased against them. They are correct in saying “they paid for their clothes” but if I paid for my underwear, could I walk down Fayetteville St. wearing only that?

The dress code currently applies more toward females for good reason. And to say they go shopping to buy appropriate clothing and “there is nothing available” – I think they need to be shopping some new places.

Please use better judgment for these kids. I am thankful I do not have one in the school system any longer.

Debbie Harmon

Raleigh

