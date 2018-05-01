Dress codes target girls more 'for good reason'

“School officials weighing gender-neutral dress code” (Apr. 27) has got to be a joke. Poor girls that feel the current code is biased against them. They are correct in saying “they paid for their clothes” but if I paid for my underwear, could I walk down Fayetteville St. wearing only that?
The dress code currently applies more toward females for good reason. And to say they go shopping to buy appropriate clothing and “there is nothing available” – I think they need to be shopping some new places.
Please use better judgment for these kids. I am thankful I do not have one in the school system any longer.
Debbie Harmon
Raleigh
