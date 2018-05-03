Chapel Hill should save its preschool

The Planning Commission has made the decision to not extend the Chapel Hill Cooperative Preschool’s construction start time. This decision may effectively end the 60-year run of this vital and historic school in our community if we do not act.
The Planning Commission ignored evidence-based evaluative reports from NCDOT and an independent, professional traffic impact study. Perhaps most glaringly, they voted in opposition to advice, guidance, and recommendations from the Town staff and Town Attorney.
Is this how we want to run our town? We need more schools like CHCP, not fewer. This is a place where teachers are paid a living wage and receive health benefits; where children learn the importance of empathy, the value of diversity and how to be vital members of a community; and where parents are encouraged to meaningfully participate in their children’s education and development.
Charlie Frazier
Chapel Hill
Leave monuments
I agree with “ Recent attacks on Confederate monuments are acts of prejudice” (May 3). If we deny our history, we deny our progress; if we don’t remember where we were, we cannot see how far we have advanced.
I share the rightful anger many Americans have about continued incidents of racism, but removing and or vandalizing statues from our past does not improve our present – it only makes it more contentious.
It is a bit ironic that the very freedom won at such cost is now suppressing dialogue we should be having. I say “suppress” because the polarizing conversations about people long dead distracts from unifying conversations for people now living.
Ken Gorman
Durham
More fraud
Regarding “AAU head pleads guilty in fraud case” (Apr. 29): NC State was not defrauded by shoe companies paying athletes. NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill are defrauding NC taxpayers and their own students by admitting academical unqualified athletes.
Academic records show both schools’ admissions, registrar’s offices, deans of students and academic advising offices were aiding and abetting the fraud. It has just gotten even more fraudulent since then.
Marcus Henry
Reidsville
Good cop/bad cop
Regarding “ North Korea offers to give up nukes if US vows not to attack” (Apr. 29): I am surprised I have not seen it mentioned. Over the past year “Bad Cop” (President Trump) and “Good Cops” (Recently elected peace candidate South Korean president Moon Jae-in and president Xi of China) combined with the synergy of the Olympics have played the old ‘game’ to perfection. It so far seems a diplomatic coup of the highest order and the ‘perfect storm.’
However, for those of us who remember the post Korean war ‘negotiations,’ I would say: “Don’t count your chickens before they hatch.”
Donald Miles
Raleigh
Comments