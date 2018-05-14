Wake doesn’t have enough to show for its tax increases

Tax ‘sham’
Regarding “Wake recommends nearly 3-cent property tax increase” (May 11): Here we go again on taxes. It is so easy to spend other peoples’ money that Raleigh and Wake county leaders get giddy at the prospect. I only hear them talk about income streams and raising taxes but never looking at waste inside the systems. I ask how can we trust any of these leaders to oversee the money taxpayers send to them when they failed at overseeing a single register of deeds office for years?
We are often asked to approve more and more debt piled onto our citizens through bonds with no evidence of improving operations. As for education, just how much money would be enough? Is there waste in the system itself? Why do we have such administrative cost over schools? Can we believe what we hear about the cost of educating our children?
I have watched this unfold over the past 40 years and it always is the same justifications offered. It is easy to raises taxes on those of us who have no say, as if we are a bottomless pit in which to draw. The advantage of an education years ago is we know a sham when we see it. Take heed.
Ron Driver
Fuquay-Varina
Talk about methane
I really appreciated the coverage of the methane problem related to the production of natural gas in “Sounding an alarm about fracked gas” (May 6). Maybe this column will stir WUNC and other media outlets to tell the entire story when covering the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP).
Up to the present time the station, like other news media, has reflected more of Duke Energy’s heavy hand in what is not a debate at all if the question is how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. As Barnett points out, methane is much more powerful in warming the planet than carbon dioxide, and the fracking process releases methane. As he also points out, the real solution is renewable energy, which is readily accessible, and which Duke could have chosen to feature in its business plan instead of fracked gas.
Alice Loyd
Franklinville
Relate to students
Once again Barnett is spot-on with “At Duke, a tempest in a coffee cup” (May 12). Duke’s Vice President of Student Affairs, Larry Moneta, is offended by the language in a song on a computer-generated playlist playing in Duke’s Joe Van Gogh coffee shop. Moneta complains to the barista, Britni Brown, who apologizes and offers to waive the bill for his “tea and vegan muffin.” Done deal, right? Think again.
Moneta opts to make a federal case of it and heads roll. The heroes of this saga are Robbie Roberts, Van Gogh’s owner, who decides to close this shop while guaranteeing jobs to his employees in other locations, and Britni Brown, who handled the situation perfectly. Duke might want to consider a new VP for Student Affairs, someone who takes him or herself less seriously and dislikes censorship – an evolved person who can relate to Duke students on all levels including the contemporary music many of them enjoy.
Jim Wilson
Pittsboro
‘Treasonous’ statues
Regarding “Confederate statues can be moved if statutes followed” (May 7): In all the back and forth about the Confederate statues being history and celebrating soldiers vs. being reminders of a racist past, it struck me that the defenders of these statues leave out one small detail: The statues celebrate treasonous behavior.
Move the statues to the battlefields, don’t celebrate treason on government property.
Denise Bricker
Clayton
Affordable internet
I do agree with the opinions expressed in the article “All of N.C. needs access to the internet” and would like to add some. Not only do rural North Carolinians need access to the internet, but the fees charged for internet access must be affordable for all.
Currently, internet access fees charged by Spectrum are almost $70, which is not affordable for many. Many retirees and low income households cannot afford $70 for internet only. Spectrum does have lower introductory rates, but these rates are only valid for one year. All providers – Spectrum (Time Warner), AT&T and Frontier – only want to sell you bundles consisting of cable, internet and phones. Before you know it the monthly fees are $135 and higher.
If a proposed merger between Time Warner and AT&T is approved, the monthly charges will rise even higher. Sen. Thom Tillis must be aware that AT&T combined with Time Warner cable will create a virtual monopoly. On Election Day, we need to remember how our senators defended the interests of the North Carolinian voter.
Kurt Becker
Durham
