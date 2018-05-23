Police are left behind as teachers protest for more pay

Regarding “NC teachers rally in Raleigh for more pay, education funding” (May 17): Being a retired Raleigh Police Officer I am appalled at the way teachers are being treated. I worked for 30 years, received letters of commendation, and never in my life have received the raises they are getting. In the last four years they have gotten a raise. I retired and never made as much as they do now.
Law enforcement officers have not received a decent cost of living adjustment in the past 10 to 12 years. The cost of our taxes for the school teachers and system has gone up for the last four years and is going up again this year.
Our Raleigh City Council has seen fit to also raise our property taxes as well. Both these groups are composed of liberals who have the tax-and-spend attitude.
I as a police officer never stopped working on any day to demonstrate. We served and protected the public without marching or demanding raises all the time. We put our uniform on and went to work not knowing if we would get back home from work each day. Why did we do that? The answer is that we respected our job and never questioned it.
Someone needs to do a study and see why retired police officers are not given a cost of living adjustment like all the others get. Will it happen? The answer is probably no, you are forgotten when you retire; no one seems to care. So teachers, enjoy all the raises you are getting and remember, when you retire you will be forgotten as well.
Jerry D. Narron
Raleigh
‘Oppressive’ action
Regarding “Scores of Palestinians killed at Gaza border as US Embassy moves to Jerusalem” (May 14): Last week’s events in Gaza – where thousands of Palestinian protesters were wounded by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) – make it as clear as ever that Durham City Council made the correct decision by forbidding police exchanges with foreign militaries last month. We’ve seen what the “counter-terrorism” taught in such exchanges really means.
On May 15th, the IDF’s official Twitter account posted an image captioned “Hamas can turn anything into a weapon of terror.” Among the terrifying objects listed were “children” and “disabled civilians.” The end goal of this state-endorsed position is clear: If you criminalize an entire people, you don’t need to worry about criminalizing their actions. Every challenge from Palestinians in their open-air prison, even their mere existence, becomes a violent threat in the eyes of these heavily-armed forces.
America has had enough with criminalizing people’s existences. The United States has a history of oppressive policing that extends much further back than modern Israel’s. Our jails overflow with those committing the crime of existing in poverty .
The Durham City Council has rightly recognized that we have nothing to learn from practitioners of such oppressive philosophies.
Ihab Mikati
Durham
Midwife care
Regarding “Midwives say they can help fill gap in women’s health care” (May 20): As a high risk obstetrics specialist and leader of North Carolina’s statewide Pregnancy Medical Home program, I am very familiar with the challenges women face in accessing risk appropriate care. Key to improving access and safety is the creation of networks of maternity care providers and facilities that can meet the healthcare needs of all women before, during and after the birth of their babies.
The NC Ob/Gyn Society understands that Certified Nurse Midwives and other advanced practice providers are a crucial part of this kind of system of care. That’s why we support independent licensure for CNMs who have collaboration agreements with physicians. We support this arrangement because it allows women to receive quality care from their CNM with the confidence that if there is a complication in their pregnancy, their transition to a higher level of care – even on very short notice – will be safe and seamless.
Finally, North Carolina’s Ob/Gyns ask that everyone involved in this debate – but especially pregnant women – look skeptically on any suggestion that home births are part of the answer to improving access to rural healthcare. In fact, home birth is associated with a more than twofold increased risk of perinatal death.
M. Kathryn Menard, MD MPH
Immediate Past President, NC Ob/Gyn Society
