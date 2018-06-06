Voucher school education shouldn’t be paid for with public dollars

“Three out of four NC voucher schools fail on curriculum” (June 3) begs the question, why would out state Legislators take needed public education money from our schools to subsidize substandard schools? Schools that are not science-based and teach Biblical writings that have been disproved by science?
The earth is not 6,000 years old and was not created within six days. We know that, and to teach Biblical parables as fact results in children not thinking critically and ultimately trains them to be followers and not leaders.
Accepting these schools as normal sets a dangerous precedent that unfortunately is consistent with the nationwide attack on public education that seems to be disturbingly coordinated. Many of us were raised in the Christian religion and the values taught have had a mostly positive effect on society, but teaching the literal interpretation of the Bible as part of an educational curriculum crosses the line and should not be subsidized by taxpayer dollars.
If parents want their children to be indoctrinated by these schools they should pay for it out of their own pocket and not public dollars.
William Delamar
Durham
‘Welcomed’ ban
“Gym’s ban on news on its TVs has members worked up” (June 2): As a “shorts-wearing doctor” who works out at the UNC Wellness Center, I read with interest “Gym’s ban on news on its TVs has members worked up” (June 2). I was frustrated to see a lack of comment from members like myself who have welcomed the cable-news ban.
My morning workouts are my respite from the anxieties of the world. While running on the treadmill, no matter how loud you turn up your headphones up, there’s no way to avoid the closed-captioned assault from 24-hour news on a screen in front of you. I had stopped using the treadmill for that reason and am excited to return.
Mike Craig
Chapel Hill
Help migrants
Regarding “Trump’s ‘zero tolerance’ at US-Mexico border is filling child shelters” (May 30): I am extremely concerned about the recent practice of separating migrant children from their parents. Even though these families may be trying to circumvent the law to find a better life, they are human beings deserving of compassion and humane treatment. Their children, particularly, are blameless.
The trauma these children are facing will stay with them their whole lives, even if they are reunited with their parents. Given our track record of losing migrant children or placing them in homes where they are abused or trafficked, a reunion is not a foregone conclusion. This practice is horrible and it must stop.
As a mother I plead with our representatives to intervene on behalf of these children in whatever way possible. As a Christian, I feel deeply my moral obligation to care for the stranger.
This is not what the U.S. stands for, and I’m horrified to think of the government doing this on my behalf.
Rachel Lawrence
Pittsboro
‘Disingenuous’ on milk
Regarding “If it doesn’t come from a hoofed animal, you can’t call it ‘milk,’ NC bill says” (June 5): This vegan doesn’t care that the NC General Assembly wants to stop non-dairy milk producers from calling their products “milk.” I do care that the Republicans pushing this idea are being disingenuous.
People who drink non-dairy milks aren’t going to stop drinking these products when they’re called “soy milk,” “almond beverage,” or whatever. Nor is it clear that consumers think these products contain cow’s milk.
Sen. Brent Jackson admitted as much, saying “I don’t need evidence. It’s already the law.” But it’s not. The dairy industry lost its lawsuit on this issue in 2015, which is why it has turned to changing state and federal law, with the help of legislators like Jackson, who receive large donations from industrial animal food producers.
After claiming that this measure is “just truth in labeling,” Jackson admitted that it is meant to help the dairy industry. Yet, per the NC Department of Agriculture, NC exports over $300 million in soybeans and a little over $20 million in dairy products. So why does the senator want NC to be the first state to pass such a measure?
Perhaps these legislators need a new motto. Integrity: It does the legislative body good.
Patrick Link
Chapell Hill
Comments