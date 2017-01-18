After Rolesville incident, reconsider school police

1:09 Activist wants changes made in Wake schools after officer slams student to floor Pause

1:07 Activists want police out of Wake County schools

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

0:39 UNC system president Spellings refuses to release Nyang'oro interview transcripts

0:27 Badly burned puppy recovering with loving care

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story