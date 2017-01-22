Millennials need to learn to lose at politics

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!" Pause

0:23 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

14:48 McCrory reflects on his term as North Carolina's governor

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

4:07 Democrats oppose second special session of General Assembly

9:31 Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2

3:27 Legislators call second special session – but unclear on topics to be addressed

2:41 Berger unclear on topics of second special session for Legislature