More PSAs on TV would send positive messages to children

I remember when TV entertainment was somewhat wholesome with family programming like The Brady Bunch, The Jefferson’s, Gilligan’s Island and Good Times. But, similar to the boiling frog anecdote, we haven’t noticed as TV has slowly become a place where cut-downs, low-blows, risqué behavior and violence are common and now captivate the minds and hearts of our youth.
With life imitating art, people seem to have keyboard courage to unconsciously spew spiteful sentiments or lewd opinions that are often degrading and unwelcome.
Our children are watching and learning what is being modeled to them. So it shouldn't surprise me how young people sometimes conduct themselves with little regard for others. It seems as though manners have taken a backseat to immediate gratification.
All that said, I truly believe people are inherently good. I also believe we sometimes behave impulsively and our social graces are slipping away.
I think TV can help! (yes—I actually said, TV can help.)
Remember the good old days of Public Service Announcements (PSAs)? You know…School House Rock, Your Brain on Drugs, Rock the Vote, Anti-bullying and countless more? I think it’s time to start PSAs for character building.
Picture this: Storytelling from famous people from all walks of life, not just movie stars and sports heroes, sharing their character building stories in 30- second TV spots about:
• a time when someone was kind to them
• a time they persevered
• how it feels to help others
• receiving a friend’s empathy
• the power of words, how to be kind online
• how different a day is when sleep deprived
• the importance of reading
• a good habit that made all the difference
The list is endless and the messages are timeless.
It would be wonderful if TV networks took a fresh look at PSAs. I imagine corporate sponsors funding the PSAs and notable people both young and old sharing their experiences. The stories can air on TV and reside on YouTube—making it easy for teachers to access the videos for Character Education discussions in classrooms nationwide.
“Kind words can be short and easy to speak but their echoes are truly endless.” ~ Mother Teresa
Candace Inscoe of Cary decribes herself as “a North Carolina native, working mother of two teens and perpetual promoter of kindness.”
