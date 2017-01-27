A man uplifted by the Women’s March

9:31 Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2 Pause

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

4:40 Sharp words fly between NC senators during HB2 debate

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

8:00 Raleigh Police release video on what to do during a traffic stop

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - what happened?