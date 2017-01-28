Making the Rust Belt rustier

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session Pause

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries

13:05 Gov. Cooper delivers Inaugural Address via video

0:39 Cooper pushes money for education over tax cuts

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

1:37 NC Voter ID law overturned

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks