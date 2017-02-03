Building communities of good health

2:29 Gov. Roy Cooper says NC Senate should wait on cabinet confirmation hearings Pause

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

0:35 Charlotte senator to GOP 'This wasn’t the deal'

14:48 McCrory reflects on his term as North Carolina's governor

1:08 Rev. Barber tries to gain access to Senate gallery

2:01 Day of tension as special session closes

1:01 'Santa' arrested at Legislature protest