‘Dreamers’ need a new way to permanent legal status

2:29 Cooper proposes raises for NC teachers Pause

1:16 Trump claims Obama might have won North Carolina in 2008 because of voter fraud

2:50 Gov. Cooper’s teacher pay plan: Raises averaging 10 percent over next two years

1:37 NC Voter ID law overturned

1:45 Make-ahead fried chicken

1:01 'Santa' arrested at Legislature protest

4:16 Cooper reacts to GOP efforts to limit his power

2:23 Thousands rally in downtown Raleigh to protest Trump immigration policies

1:41 Senate leader sees no 'true compromise' in Cooper's HB2 proposal