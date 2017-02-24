Muslim immigrants and the politics of pride and prejudice

1:45 Governor says HB2 is a hindrance to recruiting businesses to NC Pause

0:50 The White House says transgender policies best left to the states

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

1:08 Sen. Meredith: 'Sec. Hall is openly defying...the very plain language found in the NC Constitution'

2:22 McKissick angry about Senate confirmation meeting

1:12 Sen. Hise: 'We have reached a point that the executive branch is challenging the constitutional authority of the general assembly'

14:48 McCrory reflects on his term as North Carolina's governor

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law