Trump’s gift to Americans: Making it easier to cheat on their taxes

2:04 Reactions to possible change in blue law Pause

4:40 Berger: Because of court ruling, "We don't have ... an Ethics Commission or a Board of Elections"

0:40 Duke's Cutcliffe on loss of NCAA events due to HB2

1:31 NCAA president discusses impact of HB2 in North Carolina

3:29 Mother of transgender child speaks out against HB2

7:44 Triangle residents speak out on NCAA HB2 decision

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:53 Cary takes big economic hit with NCAA HB2 decision

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'