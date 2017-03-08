Fast food restaurants could help cut the overuse of antibiotics in meat

2:54 Former criminal, now a politician, explains support for North Carolina's "Ban the Box" bill Pause

2:04 Reactions to possible change in blue law

2:56 Supporters and opponents hold HB2 rallies in Raleigh

4:40 Berger: Because of court ruling, "We don't have ... an Ethics Commission or a Board of Elections"

1:21 Gov. Cooper presents his budget plan

1:30 Cooper calls out House GOP leadership on HB2 compromise

2:03 NC State's Abu: 'If we can bring all these guys back, I feel like we are just going to be more of a seasoned team'

7:23 NC State's Gottfried: 'I poured my heart and soul into NC State'

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care