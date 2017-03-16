It’s hard to take back Obamacare benefits

0:40 Hooks approved for Dept. of Public Safety Secretary position Pause

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

3:42 Bills filed to limit Cooper's powers as governor

4:16 Cooper reacts to GOP efforts to limit his power

0:27 McCrory says HB2 not about demonizing one group of people

2:09 Cooper’s transportation nominee advances in Senate

1:12 Governor Roy Cooper is introduced to a joint-session of the NC General Assembly

6:32 Gov. McCrory defends House Bill 2 in May statement