Life without parole better than death penalty

0:40 Hooks approved for Dept. of Public Safety Secretary position Pause

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

0:27 McCrory says HB2 not about demonizing one group of people

6:32 Gov. McCrory defends House Bill 2 in May statement

4:16 Cooper reacts to GOP efforts to limit his power

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

2:02 NC to focus on battling opioid addiction

1:28 Woodhouse: GOP power grab is 'inevitable outcome of divided government'