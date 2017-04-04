To help children read, talk more to babies

7:43 Gov. Cooper says HB2 replacement bill is a compromise Pause

0:40 Marcia Morey: From district judge to legislator

13:59 Opponents of HB2: 'This will not repeal HB2'

0:51 Berger calls HB2 replacement a compromise that's good for the state

6:08 McGrady supports replacement bill for HB2

1:37 NC House Speaker Moore on HB2: 'We have not folded'

3:26 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

3:01 Equality NC director opposes HB2 replacement bill

2:22 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2 replacement