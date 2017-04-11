Spicer’s flexible truths don’t serve his role as a public information officer

Bashing White House Spokesperson Sean Spicer has become a popular past time, from Melissa McCarthy’s parody on Saturday Night Live to Comedy Central’s portrayal of him as a condescending kindergarten teacher at his wit’s end.
As a public relations professional, my visceral response to his daily briefings often swings wildly from amused dismay to horror. While some of his antics are great teaching moments for a Communication 100 course, there is something quite disturbing about his approach to the truth.
While Spicer may be the spokesperson for the White House, and more importantly, the President of the United States, he is the country’s most visible public information officer – emphasis on public information.
It’s a title that isn’t very flashy and may conjure up images of men and women, eyes red due to lack of sleep, providing information on the public impacts of the latest hurricane, forest fire or blizzard. However, that isn’t all that the spokespeople for our government do. They are responsible for building trust between the government and the people it serves.
The public relies on these individuals to be honest, empathic and truthful. They want to know that their leaders are forthright and trustworthy and have their best interests at heart. The spokespeople are the ones who often become the face of an agency and the person the public develops a connection with.
Of course, every organization has a story to tell, and they are going to weave their messaging into every answer their spokesperson gives from the podium. However, as most government spokespeople will tell you, every message must be based on the truth because it is your job. You are a steward of the public you serve, and once you lose its trust, there is no going back.
I get it. It’s not easy being a spokesperson for a government, or “quasi governmental,” agency. There were many times I heard the words Freedom of Information Act and wanted to delete every email I or my colleagues had ever received or sent because I knew they didn’t fit the story I wanted to tell. But I didn’t.
I buried that impulse because my job was to provide truthful information, ugly or not, to the public.
As the spokesperson for Raleigh-Durham International Airport for more than 15 years, I was lucky. The airport directors I worked for always understood what their responsibility was as public servants. When I walked in front of the camera, I knew that my team was behind me and had given me the most reliable information they had.
Perhaps that is not the position Sean Spicer is in. Perhaps he has been told the truth doesn’t matter. Maybe he isn’t always told the truth. Maybe, oddly enough, he didn’t receive enough media training before he took on the big job.
Whatever the case, it is important that he remains an outlier, the exception. In my experience he is. For every public relations professional I know, trust is paramount. The public must be able to look at and listen to our government’s spokespeople and know thatthey are here to build trust in the officials they elected and the agencies that provide critical services to them.
Mindy Hamlin was the spokesperson for Raleigh-Durham International Airport for 15 years.
