Trump’s whimsical view of history raises interest in the real thing

And so now we have President Donald Trump the Civil War scholar – impressionistic as usual.
According to the May 2 news article “Trump makes puzzling claim about Civil War,” Trump told an interviewer for the Washington Examiner: “I mean, had Andrew Jackson been a little later, you wouldn’t have had the Civil War. He was a very tough person but he had a big heart. He was really angry that he saw with regard to the Civil War, he said, ‘There’s no reason for this.’ ”
“People don’t realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why? People don’t ask that question, but why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?”
This garbled spiel sounds a bit like the recent comparison by a North Carolina state senator of President Abraham Lincoln and Adolf Hitler, though far less offensive to history and common sense.
Meanwhile, it appears that somewhere in the president’s untutored memory there are echoes of Jackson’s battle with South Carolina over “nullification,” the notion that states retain inherent authority to void federal statutes. South Carolina’s grievance was the “tariff of abominations,” a protectionist tariff injurious to an economy overwhelmingly agricultural and dependent on untaxed imports. With its sectionalist flavor, that battle is sometimes thought of as a precursor of the Civil War.
Or perhaps it was Jackson’s opposition to centralized federal banking – as embodied in the Second Bank of the U.S., which he commissioned Roger B. Taney as treasury secretary to try to destroy. Or his connivance in treaty violations that facilitated the removal of the Cherokees and other tribes to “Indian territory,” later Oklahoma. In that unsavory action he defied the U.S. Supreme Court, saying, “John Marshall has made his decision (upholding the treaties), now let him enforce it.” It was a taunt that must appeal to Trump’s anti-judicial prejudice – if he ever heard of it.
All are possibilities. But what Jackson couldn’t have had were bighearted views about what was happening with regard to the Civil War because most of the happenings that precipitated the war had not become acute in his lifetime. Jackson died in 1845 on the eve of the war with Mexico, the result of which enormously extended U.S. western territories and became, probably, the most important factor in exacerbating sectional tensions.
As usual, one of Trump’s off-the-wall pronouncements has stirred a mixture of laughter, scorn and pedantic correction. Meanwhile, thousands of teachers of American history laboring to drill some appreciation of the past into our children are disarmed before the students who usually doze through lectures. Sooner or later, one is sure to ask: “If this history you’re trying to teach is so important, how did a historical ignoramus make it to the White House?”
That question is essentially unanswerable, inasmuch as Trump is a presidential accident that has been waiting to happen for two centuries. But almost by accident, Trump, in his ignorance, has made a contribution. He has raised the question of questions about war: “Why could that one (Civil War) not have been worked out?” No doubt he will be told that historians have pondered that question for more than a century and a half. And, as in all important historical questions, there is no settled answer.
William Seward, Lincoln’s secretary of state, is marked in the history books as having deemed the war inevitable – an “irrepressible conflict,” as he famously called it. As an editor and politician, Seward had grown up with accelerating sectional tensions and had seen them grow toxic. Lincoln agreed. Lincoln observed, on the eve of the war, that the U.S. could not go on “half slave and half free.” Fatalists both, Lincoln and Seward fostered a school of thought that the nation was doomed to fight it out over sectional issues.
But they haven’t had the issue all to themselves. An important school of historians between the two world wars concluded that a “blundering generation,” deficient in statesmanship, fought an avoidable sectional war. Those historians, led by eminent Lincoln biographer J.G. Randall, came to their views as they witnessed the ruin that followed World War I and the collapse of the giddy hope that the terrible conflict might have been “the war to end war.”
Unintentionally, with one of his more baffling spiels, Trump has challenged us all to dust off our history books. If only he would set the example.
Contributing columnist Edwin M. Yoder Jr. of Chapel Hill is a former editor and columnist in Washington.
