UNC coach Roy Williams and polls offer good advice to NC lawmakers

The following editorial was published in the The Fayetteville Observer on Friday.
Roy Williams spoke truth to power Wednesday. We hope power was paying attention.
Williams, the UNC-Chapel Hill basketball coach, brought his NCAA championship team to the North Carolina General Assembly to be honored for its glorious accomplishments this year. But while he had the microphone, he couldn’t resist doing some legislative coaching.
Williams told state lawmakers, gathered in a joint session, that he’s had “more gifted, more talented teams, but none that played as well on game night, none that played as well under difficult circumstances.” And then he pivoted quickly from athletics to politics: “This team made sacrifices toward a common goal. You folks in here are faced with decisions every day, and I hope that you’ll think about the common goal and be disciplined and make sacrifices.”
In case they missed the point, he added this: “What you do to help our state is the most important thing going on. We need your help in a lot of ways. We need you to reach across the aisle to work together as a team.”
Roy Williams wasn’t the only North Carolina resident to notice the polarization in the General Assembly. The day before the UNC team’s appearance in the Legislative Building, Elon University released the results of its latest statewide poll that probed voter positions on key North Carolina issues.
Of the voters contacted, only 28 percent said they approved of the way the General Assembly was performing its job. A majority, 54 percent, said they disapproved. Gov. Roy Cooper did better, with 48 percent approving his job performance and 29 percent disapproving. Forty-one percent said he was doing the job better than predecessor Pat McCrory and 24 percent said he was doing about the same. Twenty-six percent said he was doing worse. None of those numbers added up to 100 percent. The missing numbers were those who said they didn’t know the answer or have an opinion on the question.
Incidentally, the members of the General Assembly were still held in higher voter esteem than their counterparts in Washington. Congressional disapproval came in at almost 75 percent while approval measured a meager (but consistent with national polling) 17 percent.
Looking at those numbers, it was easy to wonder how state and federal politicians ever got re-elected. But polling for overall values missed the typical voter appraisal of politicians: My guy’s pretty good, but the rest of them are a bunch of idiots.
On some big state issues, the poll found strong support for raising the age for adult criminal court trials to 18. Voters favored legalization of medical marijuana by nearly 4-1 and opposed legalization of the drug for recreational purposes, but by only a narrow margin. And voters strongly believed that House Bill 2 wasn’t good for the state. Almost 65 percent said it made this state’s national reputation worse while only 7 percent said it made the state’s reputation better. Twenty-four percent said it stayed about the same.
So, the voters didn’t much like state lawmakers and found themselves out of sync with them on some key and controversial issues. And even a non-politician like Roy Williams could see what the problem was.
Would that make them work better together and heed the wishes of the majority of the state’s voters?
Nah, we didn’t either.
