UNC coach Roy Williams and polls offer good advice to NC lawmakers

VIDEO: North Carolina head basketball coach Roy Williams speaks to the joint session of the N.C. House and Senate, which honored the Tar Heels and their 2017 NCAA National basketball championship at the N.C. Legislative building in Raleigh, N.C. Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Video by Ethan Hyman, Photo by Chuck Liddy newsobserver.com