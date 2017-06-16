Gabrielle Giffords: We need courage to face our gun-safety problem now

Former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, accompanied by her husband, retired astronaut and combat veteran Capt. Mark Kelly, takes part in a news conference at the Millyard Museum, Friday, July 5, 2013, in Manchester, N.H. Three years after being shot in the head, Giffords is calling on New Hampshire's political leaders to have courage in the fight to expand background checks on gun purchases. Mary Schwalm AP