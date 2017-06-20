Lack of counseling and racial barriers can block students’ success

Walk into almost any North Carolina high school and, chances are, you’ll be able to tell right away whether it’s an advanced class or a standard one. White students likely fill most seats in advanced courses; students of color probably fill most seats in standard ones.
This isn’t because students of color don’t belong in more challenging courses. It’s because, as The News & Observer’s excellent series Counted Out conclusively shows, systemic factors routinely keep them out.
The series sheds light on a fact our young people know all too well: Racial segregation and inequity exist within our schools, despite efforts to racially balance their populations. A key culprit: a lack of adequate counseling to steer students, particularly low-income students and those of color, toward more challenging courses and opportunities.
Our communities pay a heavy price for this inequity. In Durham, for instance, our robust job growth and average weekly wages outpace state averages. Still, nearly 1 in 5 residents lives in poverty and the share of Durham residents employed in our fastest-growing sectors is declining.
Our future prosperity requires us to prepare more young people for job opportunities inthe local economy and provide a much stronger local talent pipeline for companies.
The Made in Durham community partnership of business leaders, educators, government officials, nonprofits and young people focuses on identifying and overcoming such barriers to success. We work to create an education-to-career system that enables every young person to graduate from high school, earn a post-secondary credential that is valued in the marketplace and secure life-sustaining work by age 25.
Earlier this year, our Youth Network of diverse young people ages 14-24 completed a research project that brought these same issues of inadequate counseling and racial inequity to the fore. The Youth Network conducted focus groups with high school students, high school teachers and college staff to determine how well Durham Public Schools prepares young people for post-secondary success. By analyzing focus group data and capturing their own experiences, our young people identified 30 challenges that serve as barriers to their success, then prioritized which issues they wanted to focus on most. The two issues they identified as paramount were limited counseling services and racial inequity.
On the counseling side, youth members said students need to receive quality information about how to graduate from high school prepared for college, emotionally healthy and with meaningful work experience. Students said it doesn’t matter who delivers the information as long as high-quality information is delivered by a consistent and reliable source. While this task falls naturally to advisers and counselors, we are careful not to place full responsibility for counseling students on our schools, knowing that most high schools have counselor-to-student ratios far below recommended and reasonable levels.
Instead, our partnership seeks to think creatively, strategically and systemically about this challenge to ensure all students in Durham receive the top-quality advising necessary to excel academically and connect to the living-wage opportunities that abound in Durham. Made in Durham is in the process of forming an advising task force that will focus on this challenge and recommend system changes to address it in our community.
On the issue of racial bias, our youth identified rigid tracking systems and a lack of cultural understanding of low-income and nonwhite students as barriers to success. The Made in Durham Advisory Team has begun developing a vision and action plan for how we move forward on this challenge in the coming year. Our work will dovetail with that of Kelvin Bullock, executive director of Durham Public Schools’ newly formed Office of Equity Affairs, who held his first community listening session on the topic in early May.
When students in our schools are essentially auto-routed into standard or advanced courses based on the color of their skin, socioeconomic status or neighborhood, all of us suffer. This complex issue, cross-institutional and historically rooted, is not a problem for Durham Public Schools alone, and it cannot be solved by the school system alone. It’s a community problem that requires all of our best thinking and participation.
We in Durham are fortunate to have employers, educators, nonprofits, government officials and young people willing to participate in the process of identifying challenges, developing solutions, piloting those that are promising and scaling those that work. We’ve had measurable success helping formerly disconnected youth who have returned to school complete their high school education through alternative programs and enroll in college and post-secondary credentialing programs that qualify them for careers. We’re confident we can apply that same systems-level thinking and partnership to address the challenges of counseling and racial inequity.
Victor Dzau is president of the National Academy of Medicine and chairman of Made in Durham.
