US fears of Russian meddling mirror Russians’ suspicions of US

In May 2017 Time magazine published a memorable and trenchant illustration on its cover. It showed Donald Trump’s White House transforming into a Kremlin-like building – more precisely Moscow’s St. Basil Cathedral on Red Square. The idea is that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help Trump become president and it continues to influence Trump and American politics.
But for perspective on today’s concerns, it’s worth considering another Time cover from July 1996. It depicts a smiling Boris Yeltsin, the first Russian president, holding the American flag. The headline is: “Yanks To The Rescue: The Secret Story Of How American Advisers Helped Yeltsin Win.” In the cover story, American political strategistsoutlined how they shaped Yeltsin’s strategy in Russian elections in 1996.
The two covers are a reminder of how Russian and American politics are closely related and affect each other. Of course, there is a key difference between the two cases – American advisers acted more or less openly and on a private basis in 1996, while Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election may have been officially sanctioned and occurred under a veil of secrecy (its extent is still being explored by several investigations). But both cases caused a wave of exaggerated fears and speculation. The Russians accuse America of interfering in their internal affairs and think that all problems in their country are due to supposed U.S. meddling. Now Americans may be mirroring Russian paranoia by thinking that Trump is in the White House only because of Russian help.
There are lots of people in Russia, mostly older people, who tend to blame the Americans for everything, starting with the collapse of the Soviet Union to the current war in Ukraine. They often discuss nonexistent secret documents and conspiracy theories, according to which the U.S. Department of State controls the world. The Russian government encourages these fears to deflect attention from its own mistakes and to discredit their opponents. For example, the authorities often dismiss protesters as tools of America who are paid to take to the streets. America-blaming is so reflexive that it became the subject of a popular Russian joke: “Why are the Russian stairwells so dirty? Because Barack Obama is constantly littering there.”
Of course, American Democrats aren’t blaming littered stairwells on Vladimir Putin, but they are veering toward a Russian-like preoccupation with shadowy outside forces shaping their politics. This is quite understandable. American society faced a stunning development when Trump won the election and it became clear that the pro-Russian groups could be involved in his unlikely success. His election put in doubt the entire political and social system of the country. But the American media and politicians are warming to this topic of Russian meddling more and more to explain why Trump won.
American liberals’ fixation on the Russian efforts to help Trump is becoming a peculiar inversion of conservative Russians’ thinking: The other is to blame. Perhaps that’s why Russian independent journalists and opinion makers, who are accustomed to resisting the anti-American rhetoric of the Russian authorities and pro-state media, are skeptical about how the American media use anti-Russian rhetoric to draw attention to their content. They are aware of how a constructive discussion of facts can turn into speculation that politicians use for their own benefit.
The United States is famous for its active foreign policy and its interest in influencing the world. Certainly the Russians are interested in Trump’s victory. The concern is clear, but it is necessary to notice the difference between reality and fantasy, where someone else is always to blame. In this fantasy world, people settle for simple answers to very tough questions.
Polina Ryzhova, a Russian journalist, is the opinion editor of the Moscow-based media outlet Gazeta.Ru. She is visiting U.S. newspapers this summer, including a visit this week to The News & Observer.
